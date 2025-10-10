Will Lionel Messi play for Argentina vs Venezuela? Reliable journalist provides update ahead of clash

Journalist Gaston Edul has provided an update on whether Lionel Messi will feature in Argentina's friendly against Venezuela on October 10. The legendary Argentine was spotted during the training sessions this week, but his participation in the friendly was not confirmed. In September this year, Lionel Messi played his reported final game on home soil in Argentina. The legendary forward scored a brace in La Albiceleste's 3-0 win over Venezuela, marking his possible final appearance in the World Cup qualifiers at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. He has also been in lethal form for Inter Miami, recording 32 goals and 17 assists in 41 outings across competitions this year. According to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, Lionel Messi will not be a starter against Venezuela. However, he will remain a part of the squad and could come off the bench. Edul said (translation via Athlon Sports):&quot;Scaloni did not confirm whether Lionel Messi will start — meaning Messi is unlikely to play tomorrow. The captain of the national team is expected to sit out the match.&quot;Following the clash against Venezuela, La Albiceleste will also face Puerto Rico for another friendly game on Tuesday (October 14). It remains to be seen if Messi features in the clash. Meanwhile, reports also suggested that he could skip the game against Venezuela to play for Inter Miami in their MLS clash against Atlanta United on October 11. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni provides update on Lionel Messi's availability for Venezuela friendlyArgentina Training Session - Source: GettyIn the pre-match press conference, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni spoke to reporters about Lionel Messi featuring in the friendly against Venezuela. Scaloni mentioned that he is not willing to take risks with anyone in friendlies, and said (via beIN Sports):&quot;We will take a decision, we will see how he [Messi] and the rest of the players are. We are going to talk to him and to the others. The idea is not to risk anyone. These are important games for the national team, but they are friendlies. Whoever has a minor problem — whether it’s him or someone else — we are not going to take any risks whatsoever.&quot;While Messi is not injured, Scaloni may not take risks given that it is a friendly. With the MLS season in full force and the playoffs approaching later this month, the Argentine would also have to be fit for Inter Miami. However, he might have a bigger chance of featuring against Puerto Rico.