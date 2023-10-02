Will Lionel Messi play against Chicago Fire? Argentine journalist provides crucial injury update on Inter Miami captain

Inter Miami and Argentina captain Lionel Messi has missed a stretch of games for club and country in the last month, sparking questions over his fitness. Argentine journalist Gaston Edul has provided a timeline for the forward's return to action, reporting that he will not feature against Chicago Fire on October 4.

Messi came off with fatigue in Argentina's win over Ecuador in their first 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier after scoring the winner last month. The Inter Miami star revealed that he was not injured, only tired, and that would probably not be the last time he leaves a game.

The Argentine great missed his country's second match against Bolivia and has played only once for Inter Miami since. He missed a chance to win a second piece of silverware in Miami as he sat out of the US Open Cup final defeat to Houston Dynamo last week.

Edul has reported via X (formerly Twitter) that Messi will not feature in his side's next MLS match against Chicago Fire, as he looks to maximise his impact. The side intend for him to return to action in the final game before this month's international break, against FC Cincinnati on October 7.

Lionel Messi is evidently trying to keep himself fresh for a final playoff push with Inter Miami. He also has a close eye on things with the national team, where he has some big games. The 36-year-old will lead La Albiceleste against Paraguay and Peru this month in the World Cup qualifiers, if fit.

Multiple sources have revealed that Lionel Messi is not injured and only suffers from muscle fatigue, hence, his decision to rest well.

Inter Miami hoping Lionel Messi could lead them to playoffs

Inter Miami are 13th in the Eastern Conference, four points outside of the playoff spots with a game in hand. They have only four games left in the regular season, all of which will be played this month.

Manager Gérardo Martino is keen to get the best out of his captain, and as a result, is allowing him to get enough rest. Messi will return to action against the best side in the Conference, FC Cincinnati, at the weekend. His side face two games against Charlotte afterwards and will be keen to reach the postseason.

David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami has seen huge growth since the arrival of Lionel Messi this summer and will hope to reach the playoffs. With their talismanic captain fit, they have a very good chance of making it to the playoffs, and they will do everything to make it happen.