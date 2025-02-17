Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Sporting Kansas City? Javier Mascherano provides update

New Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has said that captain Lionel Messi is available to play Sporting Kansas City in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Tuesday (March 18).

Ad

For the upcoming first leg of the two-legged continental tie in Kansas, 'heavy snow' is being forecast, with the temperature expected to be in single digits. Wind chill could make it seem like minus 18 degrees Fahrenheit.

As per GOAL, there were 'unconfirmed' reports that Messi and Co. might not play the game due to inclement weather conditins. However, Mascherano has dismissed those claims and added that his captain is set to play:

Ad

Trending

“Messi is 100 percent available. I can assure you that he will play,"

Going by the Argentine tactician's statement, it seems that the Children's Mercy Park in Kansas is expected to see the Herons take on Sporting. It's pertinent to note that Messi and Co. lost in the quarter-finals of the competition last season, while Kansas City didn't play.

Mascherano was announced as the Herons' new boss in November last year. Co-owner David Beckham had said at the time (as per Inter Miami's website):

Ad

“Throughout his career as one of the world’s best players and as an experienced coach, Javier has always demonstrated what makes him great - relentless determination with the knowledge, instincts and understanding to back it up. We’re very excited to welcome him to lead our team."

The former Argentina international has played both club and international football with his illustrious compatriot Messi.

Ad

How did Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fare during pre-season?

Inter Miami

Inter Miami are coming off a productive pre-season, going unbeaten in five games. Messi and Co. won their previous games before drawing 2-2 with Orlando Cty in Tampa last week.

Ad

Orlando opened the scoring at the Raymond James Stadium in the first half through Martin Ojeda. Lionel Messi and Co. soon hit back, though, with new arrival Tadeo Allende converting a Luis Suarez assist to draw parity.

In the second half, Orlando regained their lead through a Ramino Enrique strile, but the Herons struck back again, through Fafa Picault, in the game's dying embers.

After their season proper kicks off against Sporting this week, the Herons take on New York City on Saturday (February 22) for their MLS campaign opener. Lionel Messi and Co. won their maiden Supporters' Shield last season for topping the group stage but were knocked out in the play-off first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback