Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami against New York City FC?

Lionel Messi is reportedly unlikely to be available for Inter Miami's MLS clash with New York City on Saturday (March 30).

Messi was notably absent from the Herons' team training ahead of the game at DRV PNK Stadium. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been dealing with muscular issues and he sat out a 3-1 win against DC United and a 4-0 loss to New York Red Bulls. He was also left out of Argentina's recent friendly action during the international break.

Miami Herald journalist Michelle Kaufman posted a video of Inter Miami's training session yesterday (March 27). She noted that Messi was inside the MLS club's training facilities working at the gym rather than with the squad.

Reputed Argentine journalist Gaston Edul reports that Messi will instead be eyeing a return to action against Liga MX outfit Monterrey. Gerardo Martino's side clash with the Mexican club in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal on April 3.

Lionel Messi was in red-hot form before sustaining his hamstring injury in a 3-1 win against Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions League last 16. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner registered five goals and two assists in five games across competitions.

Inter Miami look set to be without Messi for their encounter with New York City. They are wounded following their humiliating 4-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls which saw them drop to second in the MLS Eastern Conference table.

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi explains when and why he will retire from football

Lionel Messi will retire if he isn't enjoying his football.

Lionel Messi, 36, has enjoyed perhaps the greatest career of any footballer in history. He reached the pinnacle of the sport in 2022 by winning the World Cup, the missing piece to complete his glistening trophy cabinet.

Barcelona's iconic all-time top scorer has achieved everything, including becoming the Ballon d'Or record holder. He's rolling back the years at Inter Miami with inspired performances and doing so with a smile on his face.

However, Messi suggested that once he's no longer enjoying himself he'll call time on his legendary career. The Herons skipper said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I know that as soon as I believe that I can no longer perform, or no longer enjoy the game, or not able to help my teammates, then I will stop."

Messi has been crucial for David Beckham's co-owned Inter Miami since arriving at DRV PNK last summer. He's registered 16 goals and seven assists in 19 games across competitions, captaining them to Leagues Cup glory in August.

The 180-cap Argentina hero assured fans that age wasn't a factor as long as he felt good:

"For my retirement, it will not matter what age I am. If I feel good, I will keep playing."

Lionel Messi is enjoying his football in the MLS after a somewhat tumultuous end to his two-year spell in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain. He's seamlessly adapted to life in the United States and his family has settled well in Miami.