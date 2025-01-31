Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami against Sporting San Miguelito? Manager provides update

Inter Miami are all set to take on Sporting San Miguelito of Panama in their third pre-season friendly of 2025, and discussions around Lionel Messi's participation have been rampant. Manager Javier Mascherano has provided clarification on his participation, with the Argentine forward expected to feature.

Messi and the rest of his Inter Miami teammates have been preparing for the 2025 MLS season, which kicks off on February 22 with the visit of New York City FC. Their next test is against Panaman club Sporting San Miguelito at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Panama City on Sunday.

The Herons will have captain Lionel Messi available for the game. The 37-year-old will feature from the start for his side, as he has done in each of their first two games.

Mascherano revealed on Friday that he intends for Messi to get as many minutes as possible in order to have him in the best shape possible once the season begins.

"Leo is doing very well, according to what we had been planning. The idea is to give everyone as many minutes as possible."

Lionel Messi played 66 minutes in their pre-season opener against Club America in Las Vegas, finding the back of the net in the game. He then played 73 minutes against Universitario de Deportes in Lima, failing to score on that occasion.

Inter Miami have drawn both of their pre-season games in normal time so far, although they have won both on penalties. They have three more friendlies lined up against Sporting San Miguelito, Olimpia, and Orlando City, before they face Sporting KC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on February 19.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami closing in on Argentine midfielder - Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are closing in on the signature of Argentine midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez, as per DSports Radio. The 21-year-old is expected to join the side from Argentine top-flight outfit Racing Club on a permanent basis.

Rodriguez is a player who is familiar to Herons boss Javier Mascherano, having played under him in the Argentina U-23 team. The midfielder will join the MLS outfit as part of their U-22 initiative to minimize the impact of his salary on their budget.

Inter Miami have signed a good number of Argentina nationals to join the likes of Lionel Messi, Federico Redondo, Tomas Aviles, and several others at the club. If the deal goes through, Rodriguez will be their sixth addition this off-season as they continue to build their squad.

