Will Lionel Messi play against LAFC in CONCACAF Champions Cup? Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano provides update

Javier Mascherano has confirmed that Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal against LAFC. He has not confirmed if the Argentine will be fit to start the match but claimed that he will be in the squad.

Speaking to the media after the win over the Philadelphia Union in MLS, Mascherano was quizzed if Messi was fit enough to play in the next match. The Argentine coach was quick to confirm that they wanted to give him minutes on Saturday to get him in the squad for the LAFC clash.

He said via GOAL:

“The plan is for him to recuperate and travel to Los Angeles. Today, the time that he played, he played because he was good. We didn't risk him. He wasn't for the full 90, but it did him well to play the 45 minutes including added time and if nothing weird happens, the plan is for him to travel.”

"We wanted Leo to have minutes. The idea was to have him play for 30-35 minutes, with the added time he played more but he feels good. We didn't want to risk him by starting him because we thought we'd run a risk in doing that. Luckily he finished well, and that makes us very happy," he added.

Lionel Messi came on the 55th minute for Inter Miami and scored a goal just a minute later to make it 2-0. The goal proved crucial as the Union pulled one back but the MLS Supporters Shield champions of 2024 managed to hold on for a 2-0 win.

LAFC star looking forward to facing Lionel Messi

LAFC defender Artem Smolyakov spoke to Footboom last week and claimed that he was looking forward to facing Lionel Messi in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals. He added that the dream is to take a photo with the Inter Miami superstar after the match.

Smolyakov said:

“Honestly, I do want to take a photo with Messi after the game. Probably every player wishes for that or to have a little chat with him. Overall, while preparing for matches, I try not to think about names or any pressure. It’s clear that I understand the importance of the game, but I try to go onto the field more freely."

Inter Miami travel to Los Angeles this week to face LAFC and will host them in the second leg next week. Lionel Messi was out of the Argentina World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil earlier this month after picking up a muscle injury.

