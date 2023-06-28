Will Lionel Messi play for MLS All-stars in pre-season game against Arsenal? All-star boss Wayne Rooney makes squad decision

No, Lionel Messi will not feature for the MLS All-Stars against Arsenal on July 20. The game will mark the first North American escapade for Mikel Arteta's Gunners after their opener against FC Nurnberg on July 13.

Wayne Rooney, who will coach the MLS All-Stars, has now revealed the roster of 26 players for the upcoming clash, according to Football.london.

A blend of old favorites and rising stars, the squad selection process involved 12 players voted in by fans, media, and players, with Rooney choosing another dozen. MLS commissioner Don Garber chimed in with an additional two selections.

Covering 18 teams, only seven of which boast more than one selected player, the squad list is an intriguing array that includes ex-Liverpool striker Christian Benteke. The striker was handpicked by Rooney himself, having flourished with eight goals and three assists for DC United.

Yet the line-up isn't all about the old guard. LAFC's Denis Bouanga secured his spot via the fan vote, after finding the net 11 times and providing two assists. However, the high-profile absence of Lionel Messi, whose stateside arrival didn't align with the selection timeline, will surely be felt.

The World Cup champion recently signed with Inter Miami, turning down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia after a potential return to Barcelona hit a roadblock.

While many fans in the US might have been looking forward to a first glimpse of Lionel Messi's playmaking during the All-Star game, they will have to wait a little longer.

Lionel Messi makes a comedic splash in Argentinian streaming show 'Los Protectores'

Lionel Messi swapped his cleats for scripts as he made his acting debut in the Argentinian streaming series 'Los Protectores'.

Messi, playing himself, shared the spotlight with a hilarious trio of Adrian Suar, Gustavo Bermudez, and Colombian actor Andres Parra who are football players' representatives in the comedic show.

The Argentine legend showcased his acting skills in a memorable five-minute scene in the show's second season, where he sat down to have a meeting with the agents. According to Marca, the meeting spiraled into comic chaos, eventually culminating in a business proposition that remained funny throughout.

The seven-episode series is set against the vibrant backdrops of Buenos Aires and Paris. It delves deep into the world of football representation, exposing the undercurrents of power play and rivalry that underscore the domain.

