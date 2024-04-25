Will Lionel Messi play against New England Revolution? Inter Miami teammate shares update amid concerns over artificial turf

Julian Gressel recent opened up about the availability of Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi for their MLS match against New England Revolution. The Argentine great is in the news due to the state of the playing surface at the Gillette Stadium, which has an artificial turf.

Generally, players tend to try to avoid playing on artificial pitches, as they can easily suffer serious injuries. Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku, for one, saw his problems begin at the club following a knee injury on an artificial turf in the USA in pre-season.

Given his age and injury record this season, it is only logical that Lionel Messi is trying to avoid exposing himself to more injuries. Thus, there are doubts over his participation in the game. Former Columbus Crew star Gressel has provided an answer when he fielded a question on the matter while speaking on the Player/Manager podcast.

“Not from what I’ve heard.”

According to Gressel, the 36-year-old will travel with his teammates for the game, but won't feature in the game. They will also be without Luis Suarez, who has ruled himself out of the game. The Uruguayan striker is not a fan of artificial surfaces and will like to avoid exposing himself to injuries.

Messi scored twice and provided an assist for his side in their last MLS match to take his tally for the season to seven, with three assists for good measure.

Lionel Messi set to miss chunk of MLS season for Copa America

Lionel Messi is set to be ruled out of a number of MLS games for Inter Miami due to his participation in the Copa America in the summer. The Argentina captain is set to lead his side to defend the title they won in 2021, with the tournament taking place in the USA.

Messi will miss games against Philadelphia Union, MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew and Nashville SC. Depending on how far La Albiceleste go in the competition, he could also miss games against Charlotte FC, FC Cincinnati, Toronto FC and Chicago Fire.

Messi will likely be joined by a number of other stars for the Copa America due to the club's strong South American contingent. They will be keen to leave the side in a commanding position in the Eastern Conference before departing for the tournament.