Will Lionel Messi’s bodyguard Yassine Cheuko fight Logan Paul in boxing match? Fresh reports provides update on staggering $15m deal 

Logan Paul has revealed that he turned down a $15m offer to fight Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko. The YouTube sensation was embroiled in a legal battle with La Pulga last year over their hydration drinks brand.
Paul eventually made a light-hearted suggestion that they settle the matter in the ring, but the Argentinean superstar never responded to that joke. However, Lionel Messi's bodyguard took the matter more seriously and even challenged Paul to a fight.
The former navy seal was serious enough for terms to be discussed regarding a possible fight. However, the YouTuber has no desire to face Cheuko in the ring.
Speaking to the WWE's YouTube channel (via GOAL), Paul added that he turned down the offer as he wants to focus on his wrestling career instead.
"I have committed my life to becoming a WWE superstar. I’m not doing other opportunities. I got offered $15 million to fight Messi’s bodyguard. Super appetising. Super cool. But I’m a WWE superstar," said Paul.
He continued:
"I’m on a mission right now. And all while all that other cute ancillary stuff works for other people, I’m devoting my life to this. So I turned that down and I’m going to be the best that I can."
Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has endured a difficult season so far. Inter Miami lost 3-1 to Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal second leg earlier this week, and bowed out of the tournament with a 5-1 aggregate defeat.
Will Lionel Messi sign a new deal with Inter Miami?
Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year, adding to speculation regarding his future. The Argentinean superstar has taken the Herons to the global stage after arriving as a free agent in the summer of 2023.
La Pulga helped the Florida-based club win their first ever trophy - the 2023 Leagues Cup - in his debut campaign. Last season Messi powered Inter Miami to the Supporters' Shield, but missed out on the MLS Cup.
The Herons are pleased with his efforts and want him to stay for a while. A recent report from The Athletic has now stated that the two parties are already in talks for a renewal.
Discussions have been positive so far, and the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to commit his future to the Herons soon. Inter Miami are eager for Messi to lead the team out at their new home, the Miami Freedom Park, next year.