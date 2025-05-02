Will Lionel Messi’s bodyguard Yassine Cheuko fight Logan Paul in boxing match? Fresh reports provides update on staggering $15m deal 

Logan Paul has revealed that he turned down a $15m offer to fight Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko. The YouTube sensation was embroiled in a legal battle with La Pulga last year over their hydration drinks brand.

Ad

Paul eventually made a light-hearted suggestion that they settle the matter in the ring, but the Argentinean superstar never responded to that joke. However, Lionel Messi's bodyguard took the matter more seriously and even challenged Paul to a fight.

The former navy seal was serious enough for terms to be discussed regarding a possible fight. However, the YouTuber has no desire to face Cheuko in the ring.

Speaking to the WWE's YouTube channel (via GOAL), Paul added that he turned down the offer as he wants to focus on his wrestling career instead.

Ad

Trending

"I have committed my life to becoming a WWE superstar. I’m not doing other opportunities. I got offered $15 million to fight Messi’s bodyguard. Super appetising. Super cool. But I’m a WWE superstar," said Paul.

He continued:

"I’m on a mission right now. And all while all that other cute ancillary stuff works for other people, I’m devoting my life to this. So I turned that down and I’m going to be the best that I can."

Ad

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has endured a difficult season so far. Inter Miami lost 3-1 to Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal second leg earlier this week, and bowed out of the tournament with a 5-1 aggregate defeat.

Will Lionel Messi sign a new deal with Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year, adding to speculation regarding his future. The Argentinean superstar has taken the Herons to the global stage after arriving as a free agent in the summer of 2023.

Ad

La Pulga helped the Florida-based club win their first ever trophy - the 2023 Leagues Cup - in his debut campaign. Last season Messi powered Inter Miami to the Supporters' Shield, but missed out on the MLS Cup.

The Herons are pleased with his efforts and want him to stay for a while. A recent report from The Athletic has now stated that the two parties are already in talks for a renewal.

Discussions have been positive so far, and the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to commit his future to the Herons soon. Inter Miami are eager for Messi to lead the team out at their new home, the Miami Freedom Park, next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More