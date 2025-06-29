Will Lionel Messi stay at Inter Miami? Journalist provides key update amid rumors of joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League

Journalist Guillem Balague has claimed that Lionel Messi is happy at Inter Miami amid reports of a possible move to the Saudi Pro League to reignite the rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo. He reports that the Argentine's family is happy in the United States and are unlikely to leave.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Balague said that Messi's wife, Antonella, has established herself with brands in the United States and that could play a key role in staying at Inter Miami. He added that the kids were also doing well in the MLS side's academy and said (via GOAL):

"Will he commit his future to Inter Miami? After an unhappy two-year stay in Paris, on a personal level, the Messi family are in a good place in Miami. If his family are happy, then so is Messi. His wife Antonella is a face of Tiffany in the US as well as working with other brands such as Adidas. His three sons are all playing in the youth teams and Messi goes to watch every game they play.

"Those close to him say that they are in talks to extend his stay at the club. He has a contract until the end of the year, although to date they have yet to hammer out a firm agreement on an extension. What he has said, however, is that in principle this will be the club where he will end his playing career, although football constantly shows us that nothing should ever be taken for granted."

Lionel Messi is in contract talks with Inter Miami as his current deal expires at the end of the season. Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his deal at Al Nassr and will be staying at the club until 2027.

Lionel Messi admitted he had chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi spoke to TIME magazine in 2023 and admitted that he had the chance to join a Saudi Pro League side when he was leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He added that his first preference was Barcelona, but he opted for Inter Miami instead. He said (via GOAL):

"It is also true that later I was thinking a lot about going to the Saudi league, where I know the country and they have created a very powerful competition that can become an important league in the near future. It was Saudi Arabia or MLS, and both options seemed very interesting to me."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr rivals, Al Hilal, were reportedly interested in signing Messi in 2023.

