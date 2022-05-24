"Will live with me for the rest of my life" - Andy Robertson points out best moment in Liverpool career

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has picked out their UEFA Champions League triumph in 2019 as the best moment of his Reds career. He picked it over their Premier League title win the following season and stated that it makes him smile every time he thinks about it.

The Merseysiders were in the Champions League final in 2018 as well but lost out to Real Madrid, who completed their three-peat with the win. Liverpool then reached the final again in 2019 against Tottenham Hotspur and came out on top 2-0, winning their sixth title.

#UCL Liverpool = European & world champions! 🥇2019 Champions League winners2019 Super Cup winners2019 Club World Cup winners 🔴 Liverpool = European & world champions! 🥇2019 Champions League winners 🏆2019 Super Cup winners 🏆2019 Club World Cup winners 🏆#UCL https://t.co/6wQwQPmQGp

They will have the opportunity to lift their seventh title when they face Real Madrid in the final on May 28 at the Stade de France. Ahead of the match, Robertson was asked about his best moment in a Liverpool shirt by UEFA.com. He said:

"That night in Madrid [when Liverpool won the 2019 UEFA Champions League final] will live with me for the rest of my life. Obviously, the season before we just fell short in Kyiv, and to then get to another Champions League final... it doesn't always happen. Some people only get to one and they're blessed to be in one. And all of a sudden, we were in two within the space of a year, and we went and won it."

He added:

"Winning the Premier League and everything was great, but it's more of a long slog, and obviously COVID had hit. But when I look back on that day in Madrid, the build-up, everything before the game, getting videos off people that mean a lot to me and then going out and performing like we did and getting our hands on the big trophy, it just makes me smile every time I think about it."

Liverpool's injury update for the Champions League final against Real Madrid

The Reds face an injury scare after midfielder Thiago Alcantara was subbed off in the first half of their Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 22. The Spaniard seems to have an achilles injury but it isn't as serious as it was feared.

As per the Mirror, he will face a race against time to feature in the Champions League final.

Meanwhile, Fabinho has confirmed that he will be fit for the final while Virgil van Dijk is available as well. Jurgen Klopp has already ruled out striker Divock Origi for the summit clash.

The Reds will hope to have Thiago back for the final as he has been one of their best players in recent weeks. He could be crucial against Real Madrid's legendary midfield of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

