"Will have a lot of confidence" - Anfield legend makes prediction for UCL encounter between Liverpool and Real Madrid

A blockbuster UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid is on the horizon at Anfield on February 21. The first leg of the Round of 16 tie between the two European giants is a replay of last year's final. Los Blancos emerged victorious in that game in Paris.

This time, however, the two teams will engage in a two-leg fixture. Ahead of the much-anticipated game, former Reds winger John Barnes shared his prediction, telling Bonus Code Bets:

“After the win against Everton and Newcastle, Liverpool will have a lot of confidence. Real Madrid are a very good side and they have a lot of experience. They’re second in the league with a very good manager.”

Barnes further added that he fancied his former team over a two-legged tie. He also opined that Liverpool should have won the final last season. He said:

“Over two legs I fancy Liverpool. I would be less confident if it was a one off game. As you saw in the Champions League final, Liverpool should have won but anything can happen because Madrid know how to get the job done. If we play with the aggression we show on the counter attack. Attacking with speed and strength it will shock Madrid because they’re not used to that. They don’t come up against that in Spain.”

Vinicius Junior scored a solitary goal in the clash in Paris last season. Jurgen Klopp's side, however, are back with a vengeance and will look to settle the score this time around.

John Barnes claimed Real Madrid are capable of getting a positive result against Liverpool in UEFA Champions League regardless of domestic form

Real Madrid haven't been at their very best in La Liga so far this season. They currently trail league leaders Barcelona by a massive eight points after 22 matches.

Barnes, however, believes despite that rough patch, Carlo Ancelotti's team know how to grind out a positive result in the Champions League. Barnes said:

“Real Madrid are a funny team because regardless of how well they’re doing in the league or how well they’re playing, they’re capable of getting a result. When you’ve got the likes of Benzema and Vinicius Junior, if they can defend well they will always cause problems.”

The Madrid giants are the record winners of the competition with 14 Champions League trophies to their name.

