Will Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara be available for Liverpool ahead of Manchester United game? Jurgen Klopp offers update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara out of his side's clash with Manchester United on Sunday (5 March). The duo have been nursing injuries and will miss the Merseysiders' vital encounter with their arch-rivals at Anfield.

Klopp's side host the Red Devils, sitting 10 points behind Erik ten Hag's men. There has been an intriguing shift in the rivalry between the two Premier League giants, with United now having the upper hand.

Liverpool won't be aided by the return of Diaz or Thiago. Klopp has confirmed that while Joe Gomez is close to making a return, the Colombian attacker and Spanish midfielder are still sidelined (via the Independent):

“We had little nicks, but no. I didn’t see them this morning, a lot of things can happen overnight. They were all fine, except the players who are out. Thiago and Luis Diaz. Joe (Gomez) is closer, but not close enough.”

Football Daily @footballdaily Thiago Alcântara

Luis Díaz

Joe Gomez

Ibrahima Konaté

Darwin Núñez



Jürgen Klopp gives a team news update ahead of his Liverpool sides fixture with Wolves. 🤕 Thiago AlcântaraLuis DíazJoe GomezIbrahima KonatéDarwin NúñezJürgen Klopp gives a team news update ahead of his Liverpool sides fixture with Wolves. 🤕 ❌ Thiago Alcântara❌ Luis Díaz❌ Joe Gomez✅ Ibrahima Konaté⏳ Darwin NúñezJürgen Klopp gives a team news update ahead of his Liverpool sides fixture with Wolves. 🤕 https://t.co/5ZBkzKXtGf

Diaz has been out of action since last October with a knee injury. He has scored four goals and provided three assists in 12 games across competitions. His absence has been felt, with Liverpool struggling for creativity.

Meanwhile, Thiago has endured an injury-ridden campaign featuring 24 times, providing one assist. He has not played for Klopp's side since mid-February as he is dealing with a problem with his hip.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville says his former side will need something special to beat Liverpool

The Red Devils beat Klopp's side 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

Manchester United haven't beaten Liverpool at Anfield since Wayne Rooney's 76th-minute winner in 2016. The two sides have differed in performance over the years, with Klopp's side's toppling their rivals regularly.

The Red Devils will be out for revenge on Sunday to claim victory on the Merseysiders' home turf after last season's embarrassment. Manchester United were thrashed 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's side are in sensational form and are perhaps the strongest they have been heading to Anfield since Sir Alex Ferguson's reign. Despite this, Neville thinks it will take something special for the Carabao Cup winners to beat Klopp's side. He told Sky Sports:

"Manchester United will have to do something really special on Sunday."

He added:

"They have to have a huge amount of respect. There can be no complacency. But United are in a very, very good place."

Football Daily @footballdaily



Trent Alexander-Arnold believes beating Manchester United this Sunday will be key in Liverpool's top 4 chances 🗣 "Three points against a team like United on Sunday will really help us."Trent Alexander-Arnold believes beating Manchester United this Sunday will be key in Liverpool's top 4 chances 🗣 "Three points against a team like United on Sunday will really help us."Trent Alexander-Arnold believes beating Manchester United this Sunday will be key in Liverpool's top 4 chances 💪 https://t.co/KpaNDVy6F9

Manchester United could move 13 points clear of Liverpool if they win on Sunday. It is a must-win for Klopp's men as they look to close the gap on fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Poll : 0 votes