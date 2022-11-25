“Will be out of his lungs from running” – Fans express disappointment with 32-year-old star being named in Netherlands line-up for FIFA World Cup clash with Ecuador

Netherlands fans have expressed disappointment over Louis van Gaal's decision to start Daley Blind in their FIFA World Cup clash with Ecuador.

Oranje started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Senegal and sit at the top of Group A.

They can clinch qualification to the last 16 with a win over the Ecuadorians on Friday, 25 November - Gustavo Alfaro's side beat Qatar 2-0 in their opener.

The Netherlands' starting lineup for the FIFA World Cup clash with their South American opponents has been announced.

Andries Noppert will earn his second international cap for Van Gaal's side after making his debut in the win over Senegal.

Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk, and Nathan Ake line up in defense.

Denzel Dumfries and Blind provide width on the wings, with Teun Koopmeiners and Frenkie de Jong in midfield.

Davy Klaasen is in attacking midfield behind a front two of Steven Bergwiijn and the in-form Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo has struck 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 24 appearances for PSV Eindhoven. He also bagged in the FIFA World Cup opening win over Ecuador.

However, there has been backlash over the starting XI due to Blind starting.

Many feel the 32-year-old could get overrun due to his age and lack of pace.

The Ajax defender has made 19 appearances this season, providing two assists and helping the Eredivisie champions keep five clean sheets.

The former Manchester United man has a ton of experience, having earned 95 international caps for the Netherlands.

Yet, fans are unimpressed with Van Gaal's decision to start him, particularly over the young and energetic Tyrell Malacia.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to the Dutch team for their clash with Ecuador in Group A of the FIFA World Cup:

Praise @pryzburondi100 @UtdDistrict Daley Blind will be out of his lungs from running by the 30minute!! @UtdDistrict Daley Blind will be out of his lungs from running by the 30minute!!

Aris @Aris78480309 @TheEuropeanLad Why is Blind starting?put ake in left back or malacia @TheEuropeanLad Why is Blind starting?put ake in left back or malacia

Dr.Med.Gorgon @GorgonDr @TheEuropeanLad Blind will get burned for pace. Should have opted for Malacia. @TheEuropeanLad Blind will get burned for pace. Should have opted for Malacia.

band1t @b1nd1t @TheEuropeanLad Should be malacia instead of blind @TheEuropeanLad Should be malacia instead of blind

Netherlands manager Van Gaal hugs Senegalese reporter at FIFA World Cup pre-match press conference

Van Gaal has a cherishable moment with a reporter

Van Gaal sat down for his pre-match presser ahead of the Ecuador game, expecting to talk about the upcoming match.

However, Senegalese reporter Papa Mahmoud Gueye took to the stands and gave the former Bayern Munich a heartwarming message.

He said (via ABC News):

“I don't have any question for you. It's just an opportunity to tell you I'm a fan since 3 years old. I love you.”

Van Gaal is known for his fiery mood and often stern-faced nature, but he couldn't help but smile in response.

The former Red Devils coach replied:

“I'm going to give you a big hug after this, because I like that you say this and I mean that seriously. Because people don't often say this to me. So we'll give each other a big hug afterward.”

The two embraced after the interview in a touching moment in a tournament wrapped in controversy.

The two embraced after the interview in a touching moment in a tournament wrapped in controversy.

However, the Netherlands will not be so inviting when they come up against Ecuador.

