  "Will make you cry", "Gives the ball way too much " - Fans slam Manchester United star for display in 2-2 draw vs Everton

"Will make you cry", "Gives the ball way too much " - Fans slam Manchester United star for display in 2-2 draw vs Everton

By Abel Yisa
Published Aug 04, 2025 06:57 GMT
Manchester United fans complain about the performance of star midfielder in 2-2 draw vs Everton
Manchester United fans complain about the performance of star midfielder in 2-2 draw vs Everton

Fans on X have criticized Manchester United star Manuel Ugarte after he struggled to make an impact in midfield during the Red Devils' 2-2 draw against Everton. Both sides were in action in the final game of the Premier League Summer Series on Sunday, August 3.

Manchester United were the first to open the scoring through Bruno Fernandes in the 19th minute. After a foul on Amad Diallo by James Tarkowski in the penalty box, Ruben Amorim's side were awarded a spot-kick, which the captain confidently converted.

However, Everton got their equalizer (1-1) through Iliman Ndiaye five minutes before the break (40’). The forward received an accurate cross from Idrissa Gueye and rifled his strike beyond the reach of Altay Bayindir.

also-read-trending Trending

In the 69th minute, Mason Mount curled his effort into the back of the net to put Manchester United ahead. However, the lead was short-lived as Amad's attempt (75’) to clear the ball deflected off Ayden Heaven's foot and entered the net as an own goal. Despite their late push, Amorim's men were unable to score the winning goal, and the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Ugarte started in midfield and played for 72 minutes during the encounter. The 24-year-old won six out of 11 ground duels contested, made two clearances, and registered one shot on target (via Flashscore).

However, the midfielder's error, having lost possession of the ball, led to Everton's first-half equalizer. In the game's aftermath, fans berated his performance, with one tweeting:

"The money you want to spend on a striker, use it to buy a MF because Urgate will make you cry this season.”
"We need a DM cus I dunno what tf urgate was doing on the pitch today,” another added.
"Kone can do better than urgate, I’m not even capping,” a fan claimed.
"This should be the game that proves Urgate can't be our DM,” another opined.
"Loook at Urgate again. How do you make it as a fucking midfielder if you can’t take care of the ball fgs,” a fan asked.
"Now i understand why psg sold urgate.,” another boldly said.
"Urgate gives the ball way too much man,” wrote another.
"They have adapted really well" - Omar Berrada on Manchester United's new signings

Manchester United v Everton FC: Premier League Summer Series - Source: Getty
Manchester United v Everton FC: Premier League Summer Series - Source: Getty

The Red Devils' chief executive officer, Omar Berrada, has claimed that the club's new signings have rapidly adapted. He's also hopeful that the Premier League giants will have an outstanding campaign next season.

In an interview after Manchester United's draw against Everton, Berrada said (via The United Stand on X):

"Of course, adding players helps. We have seen the arrival of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon. They have adapted really well. All of the signs are positive and we are cautiously optimistic. We hope we are going to have a great season."

The 2024-25 season was Manchester United's worst Premier League outing in 51 years. They finished in 15th place, having managed to register just 42 points from 38 league games. However, the Red Devils will be hoping to improve next season, considering the signings they've made this summer.

Abel Yisa

