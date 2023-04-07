"Will not make it easy for them" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Manchester United vs Everton

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has shared his prediction for Manchester United's upcoming Premier League clash at Old Trafford against Everton on Saturday, April 8.

The Red Devils come into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Brentford at home on April 5. They are fourth in the league table, level on points with third-placed Newcastle United.

Everton, meanwhile, are undefeated in their previous four games, winning twice. They made an excellent comeback against Tottenham Hotspur in their last game to draw 1-1 at Goodison Park on April 3. The Toffees are 16th in the league table, just above the relegation zone on goal difference.

While Everton have shown some improvement under Sean Dyche in recent times, Sutton has backed United to beat them on Saturday. In his column for the BBC, he wrote:

"Manchester United are anything but free-flowing at the moment but they still found a way of beating Brentford on Wednesday. United are in a decent position to make the top four with Tottenham hitting the buffers a bit, but it is important they keep pushing on, especially at home."

He added:

"Everton will not make it easy for them and, since Dyche took charge at the end of January, they carry more of a threat now, especially from set-plays - but I still see United edging this."

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Everton

Everton manager Sean Dyche on Manchester United striker

Wout Weghorst joined Manchester United on a six-month loan from Burnley in January. He has made some good contributions in terms of his work rate but the Dutchman's ability in front of the goal has been criticized since the move.

Sean Dyche managed Weghorst at Burnley after the striker joined the club from VfL Wolfsburg in January 2022. Speaking about the Dutchman ahead of Everton's clash against United, Dyche said (via Metro):

"He’s a very good player. He worked very hard, very professional, different managers look for different things. I certainly wouldn’t underestimate him as a player. I think he is a very good player, that’s why we took him in at Burnley."

He added:

"Players deserve a chance and he is a very good pro. He was when I was at Burnley with him. I hope he is not such a good pro if he plays on Saturday!"

Weghorst has contributed two goals and two assists in 19 games for Manchester United.

