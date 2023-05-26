"Will make a game of it" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Manchester United vs Fulham

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton has predicted Manchester United to edge out Fulham in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 28.

It has been a successful season for Erik ten Hag's side. Manchester United guaranteed UEFA Champions League football next season by securing their place in the top four of the Premier League. They dismantled Chelsea 4-1 on Thursday (May 26) to guarantee the feat.

They will be looking to end their season on a high as they take on 10th-placed Fulham. Marco Silva's side have performed well for a newly promoted team and will be looking to cause an upset against the Red Devils.

Chris Sutton predicted Manchester United to defeat Fulham 2-1 in his column for BBC Sport. He justified his scoreline by writing:

"Fulham gave it a really good go the last time they were at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-finals in March, before things unravelled for them extremely quickly. I think Marco Silva's side will make a game of it this time too. United made sure of a Champions League place next season with Thursday's 4-1 win over Chelsea and I am sure next weekend's FA Cup final will be on their minds."

He added:

"Erik ten Hag's side have limped over the line a bit in the race for the top four, but their home form has been solid and they should have too much for the Cottagers again this time too. Fulham will finish 10th whatever the result - they have had a brilliant season and I've enjoyed watching them. I must admit I thought they would get relegated so I was only slightly out there."

Manchester United are currently third in the league with 72 points. A win would see them finish above Newcastle United, who are currently on 70 points.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gives verdict on Jadon Sancho's season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently gave his verdict on Jadon Sancho's performance this season. The England international had a brilliant game against Chelsea, setting up Anthony Martial to give his side a commanding 2-0 lead in the game.

The Red Devils winger, however, has largely struggled to integrate himself into the starting XI this season. He has fallen behind Marcus Rashford and Antony in the pecking order. He has only scored six goals and provided three assists in 39 appearances across competitions.

Erik ten Hag gave his assessment of the 23-year-old during a pre-match press conference ahead of the Fulham clash. He said (via Manchester United's official website):

“I think Jadon Sancho was one of the players who [has made good] progress in this season. And there were many players in our squad who made good progress. I think it's a good base to build further on."

The Red Devils have already won the EFL Cup this season and will be looking to win the FA Cup as they take on Manchester City in the final on June 3.

With Antony expected to miss out on the clash due to injury, Jadon Sancho may be given the chance to impress.

