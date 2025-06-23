"Will make things even more difficult" - William Gallas warns Arsenal they will slip down the table with key transfer mistake

Former player William Gallas has warned Arsenal that they will struggle in the upcoming season if they don't sign a striker this summer. The Frenchman believes Mikel Arteta's side will suffer in the league if they fail to address the issue once again.
Speaking to Prime Casino, Gallas said the Gunners' performance over the last two seasons has declined. He opined that the only way to do better in the upcoming season is to bring in a new striker. He said (via GOAL):
"I could see Arsenal slipping down the table if they don't sign a striker this summer. If you look at the statistics, you could say that last season was worse than the season before. Maybe the squad is slowly dropping off, maybe opponents are working out how to play against Arsenal, that will make things even more difficult."
The Gunners have been linked with a move for Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres this summer. They have been in talks with both clubs, but have yet to agree on terms with the clubs and the players.
William Gallas urges Arsenal to snub move for Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres
In the same conversation, William Gallas said the Gunners should not sign Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres. He added that Victor Osimhen would also be a wrong choice, as the Nigerian striker would 'clash' with Mikel Arteta.
The former defender opined that Alexander Isak is the perfect option for the Gunners and said (via Metro):
"Victor Osimhen is a top-class striker, but I could see him clashing with Mikel Arteta. Viktor Gyokeres would be a better fit, but Arsenal have to win the Premier League next season which means they need to sign Alexander Isak. Isak is perfect and they should be going all out to sign him. He would adapt instantly and give them the best chance of winning the title out of any player in the world, they don't have time to let a striker adapt."
He added:
"Arsenal should go and break the bank for Isak. He is a 20 goal a season striker and he would be surrounding himself with quality players. He wouldn't be cheap so it's up to the board, but he is guaranteed goals."
Alexander Isak is also a target for Liverpool, but Newcastle United are unwilling to sell. Reports suggest the Magpies want £200 million in fees to sell their star player.