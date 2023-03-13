Will Manchester United appeal Casemiro's red card? Club issues statement revealing decision

Manchester United have decided not to appeal against Casemiro's red card in the side's 0-0 draw with Southampton on Sunday (March 12). The Brazilian was given his marching orders in the 34th minute.

Casemiro attempted the win the ball from Saints forward Carlos Alcarez. He slid in with his foot rolling over the ball and his studs connecting with the Argentine's shin. Referee Anthony Taylor initially gave the Brazilian a yellow card. However, VAR advised the official to review the incident via the pitchside monitor. Taylor then overturned his decision and sent the Red Devils man off.

The Premier League club have confirmed on their official website that they will not be appealing the decision:

"Manchester United have decided not to appeal against Casemiro's red card in the 0-0 draw with Southampton."

This means Casemiro will miss four of their upcoming matches as this is his second straight red card of the season. He will miss the FA Cup quarter-final with Fulham this Sunday (March 19). The midfielder will also miss next month's Premier League fixtures against Newcastle United, Brentford, and Everton.

Erik ten Hag felt the decision was harsh despite the Red Devils deciding not to appeal. He said after the draw:

"It is inconsistent. The referees are coming at the start of the season with a policy: we are the Premier League, we want intensity and Casemiro, across European games, over 500, he never had a red card but now, twice. He plays tough but he’s fair."

Ten Hag added:

"Same as against Crystal Palace, so it’s very debatable. When you freeze it [Sunday’s challenge], it looks bad. Everyone who knows something about football, knows what is bad, what is fair and Casemiro is a fair player. Tough, but fair, and it shows over 500 games in big leagues and he was never sent off. He’s disappointed."

Casemiro's sending-off was just one of numerous decisions that frustrated Manchester United during their draw with Southampton. They were also denied two penalty shouts. The stalemate against the Saints took Ten Hag's third-placed side onto 50 points and they held a six-point lead over fourth-placed Newcastle United.

Journalist Steve Bates deems Wout Weghorst not Manchester United standard

Weghorst is misfiring for Ten Hag's side.

British journalist Bates has slammed Weghorst off the back of two unconvincing appearances. The Dutch forward was lackluster in Manchester United's 7-0 thrashing against Liverpool and the 0-0 draw with Southampton. Bates told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Weghorst looked exactly what he is at times at Manchester United – and that’s not a Manchester United player, if I’m being honest.

Weghorst arrived at Old Trafford on loan from Burnley in January until the end of the season. The Dutchman has encountered a mixed spell with the Red Devils. He has scored just two goals and contributed as many assists in 16 games across competitions.

However, Weghorst has been the type of attacker that Ten Hag likes, pressing at any given opportunity. He has also allowed Marcus Rashford to flourish in attack. The forward isn't expected to stay with the Red Devils beyond the expiration of his loan.

