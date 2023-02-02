Will Mason Greenwood play for Manchester United again? Latest update on forward after he is acquitted of rape and assault charges

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been acquitted of rape and assault charges. The 21-year-old was arrested in January last year and has not played for the Red Devils since.

Speculation has grown among supporters as to whether Greenwood will be able to play for the Red Devils again. His last match was a 1-0 win over West Ham United on January 22 last year.

The Red Devils academy graduate qualifies as a U21 squad member and therefore doesn't have to be registered in their 25-man squad. Premier League rules dictate that he could be available:

"Under-21 players are eligible over and above the limit of 25 players per squad. Each player is assigned a squad number, which they wear during Premier League matches. For the 2022-23 campaign Under-21 players will have been born on or after 1 January 2001."

Manchester United's stance on Mason Greenwood's situation

The Old Trafford club are set to investigate the matter. A statement from the club read:

“Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps”.

Greenwood enjoyed a meteoric rise with United after making his debut in 2018. He has featured 129 times across competitions, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists.

