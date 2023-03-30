Will Mason Greenwood play for Manchester United? Fresh reports issues latest update regarding the 21-year-old's situation

Daily Mail reporter Matt Hughes provided an important update on Mason Greenwood's Manchester United future. Greenwood, who was jailed for alleged rape, coercive, and controlling behavior last year, has been acquitted of all charges.

The player, who was once one of the brightest prospects in English football, recently held a meeting with Old Trafford officials, revealing his desire to continue playing for the club.

United, however, are split over Greenwood. Some officials believe allowing Greenwood to represent the club might cause damage to the institution's reputation.

The report said (via Matt Hughes of the Daily Mail):

"Manchester United are understood to be split on the Mason Greenwood issue, with staff in the football department arguing he should be given a second chance, but commercial executives more wary amidst concerns over the potential damage to United’s reputation."

Greenwood continued to receive his weekly salary of £70,000 during the time he was in jail. A few Manchester United officials are open to terminating Mason Greenwood's contract for good.

Manchester United goalkeeper provided an injury update

Man United v Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg

Tom Heaton is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks after sustaining an injury. The Manchester United reserve goalkeeper has made two appearances in the Carabao Cup this season.

Speaking about his recent injury, Heaton told the club's media ahead of the clash against Newcastle United (via Manchester United's official website):

“Yeah, unfortunately the day before the Fulham game, I rolled my ankle in training, Thankfully, it’s not too bad but it’ll mean a couple of weeks out, I think. I should be back some point in April somewhere, hopefully halfway through."

He added:

“It’s an occupational hazard unfortunately, a bit of a random one but, yeah, I just went over on the ankle and nicked the ligament. I’m in this [protective boot] for another few days then hope to get it back moving again.”

Third-placed United are set to take on fifth-placed Newcastle United in a Premier League away clash on April 2. Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea is expected to be between the sticks and loan-signing Jack Butland should be the backup keeper on the bench for the clash against the Magpies.

The game is a crucial one in the battle for the top four. The Red Devils have 50 points from 26 games and Newcastle are only three points behind.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes