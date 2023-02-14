Will Mason Greenwood play for Manchester United this season? Report reveals information about the 21-year-old's chances at the club

The sexual assault case on Mason Greenwood has been dropped, and a section of Manchester United fans have been waiting to see when the forward will return.

However, it looks likely that the youngster will not be making it to the squad any time this season. The Red Devils are yet to decide the future of their academy product, and reports suggest they are unwilling to bring him back.

The club released a brief statement soon after the case was dropped and stated:

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."

It has now been over a year since Greenwood last played for the Red Devils, last taking the field in January 2022. He was suspended by the club that month itself after being accused of sexual assault and was subsequently arrested.

Erik ten Hag on Mason Greenwood making Manchester United return

Erik ten Hag has not shut the door on Mason Greenwood making a return to Manchester United. The Dutchman hinted that the club are in talks with the youngster to understand the full situation.

He added that there has been no direct contact with the Englishman and said:

"Mason has spent a long time with very little — if any — contact from the club. As and when they were in touch, it was never direct and always through a third party. So for the manager to call him was a big step for him and one he really appreciated."

The manager added:

"The manager enquired how he was feeling physically and mentally and said he was pleased the charges had been dropped. He thought it was the right thing to do to get in touch with Mason."

Another report earlier this month suggested Manchester United were in talks with their sponsors to find out their stand on the situation. They were willing to take time before making a decision, as the case was dropped.

However, the case was dropped due to a key witness backing out and not because there was evidence to prove that the footballer was not guilty of the accusations.

Nike have confirmed that they have terminated Greenwood's contract.

