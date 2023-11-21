"Will miss the boys for a few months" - Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale sends message on social media after Euro qualifiers with England

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has taken to social media to express his sentiments and send a message following England's successful Euro qualifiers.

In the midst of a demanding season, Ramsdale has found himself in a challenging position with the Gunners. He has been dropped after the arrival of Spanish shotstopper David Raya, the club's most recent acquisition between the sticks.

This decrease in playing time has impacted his club career so far. To date, his appearances in the Premier League this season have been limited, with only four starts compared to Raya's eight. It has also jeopardized his prospects of being selected for England's squad in the forthcoming European Championship finals.

With Jordan Pickford currently the preferred choice for England's manager, Gareth Southgate, Ramsdale has barely seen a chance in the starting XI. The last time he played for England was against Scotland in mid-September. Notably, he did not make an appearance during the November international break.

This situation has fueled conjecture about Ramsdale's future, including rumors that he might seek a transfer in January to revive his stalling career.

Despite the situation, Ramsdale's recent social media post has reflected optimism:

"What a week it’s been with the boys. Qualification done! Will miss the boys for a few months."

Looking forward, Ramsdale will remain hopeful of reclaiming his starting position at Arsenal. This would significantly enhance his chances of being selected for England's squad in Euro 2024.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could play against Brentford

Aaron Ramsdale is poised for a potential resurgence in Arsenal's starting line-up for their upcoming Premier League match against Brentford. This is because David Raya is reportedly ineligible to play against his parent club, according to Sky Sports.

Since the international break in September, Raya has been a constant presence in Arsenal's Premier League and Champions League fixtures. He has effectively overtaken Ramsdale as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

However, Raya is on loan from Brentford, with an option for the Gunners to make the move permanent next summer for £30 million.He is barred by Premier League regulations from participating in matches against his original club.

This rule renders Raya unavailable for Arsenal's impending weekend match, opening the door for Ramsdale to potentially reclaim his spot as the starting goalkeeper.

The Gunners' options for goalkeepers are limited, with Estonian Karl Hein being the other alternative first-team goalkeeper available to Mikel Arteta.

Ramsdale's recent appearances for the Gunners have been sparse since his last outing during a 3-2 victory over Manchester United in September. His subsequent matches have been confined to the Carabao Cup, where he played twice.