Will Mohamed Salah continue taking penalties for Liverpool? Jurgen Klopp clarifies stance after crucial miss in 2-2 Arsenal draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he will hold talks with superstar Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian missed his second penalty in a row against Arsenal last night (April 9).

His spot kick could have equalized the game in the 54th minute and could have given the Reds momentum to possibly win it. However, the game ended in a 2-2 draw courtesy of a late Roberto Firmino goal.

Liverpool were looking to put together a statement against Premier League leaders Arsenal last night after being winless in their last four games. They got off to a horror start, conceding two goals in the first half via Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Mohamed Salah brought his side back into the game right before half-time, poking the ball past Aaron Ramsdale. This ensured the Anfield faithful found their voice once again, driving the Reds forward.

The 'Egyptian King' had the opportunity to tie the scoreline in the 54th minute after Rob Holding fouled Diogo Jota in the box. However, once again Salah completely missed the target, hitting it to the left of the goalkeeper, just like he did last time against Bournemouth (March 11).

Liverpool dominated the rest of the game and equalized through a Roberto Firmino header at the end. They could have won it in stoppage time, but Ramsdale made a series of world-class saves, denying Salah and Konate.

In a post-match press conference, when asked if Mohamed Salah would be relieved of penalty duties, Klopp told reporters (via GOAL):

“That’s something we will talk about, but not here."

Mohamed Salah took over penalty duties after asking James Milner for the role shortly after his arrival at the club. Despite his two recent misses, he does have a stellar record. In total, he has scored 24 of his 29 penalty kicks.

It will be interesting to see if Klopp keeps trust in his superstar, or if he gives the role to Milner or Fabinho.

Roy Keane reveals what Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah did to infuriate him

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has revealed what Mohamed Salah did this season to make him extremely angry.

The 30-year-old has now failed to hit the target twice in a row from the penalty spot after misses against Bournemouth and Arsenal. Keane revealed last night that he was not confident that Salah would convert his spot-kick.

He spoke to Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo):

"No I didn’t. Do you know he missed a penalty a few weeks ago at Bournemouth and I was really annoyed, I nearly put my foot through the television watching it because he was smiling five minutes after he missed it."

He added:

“Today I was looking at him and I didn’t feel it, and obviously if you don’t hit the target it’s impossible to score, so I just didn’t fancy him, I don’t know what it was.”

Liverpool remain in eighth place in the table with 44 points. They next face Leeds United in the Premier League at Elland Road on April 17.

