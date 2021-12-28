“Will be panicking very, very much” – Phil Thompson reveals his big Liverpool ‘worry’ ahead of 2022

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has said he 'will be panicking' if the club does not tie up Mohamed Salah’s contract situation by the summer.

Salah has been on a tear, scoring nearly 150 goals since arriving at the club in the summer of 2019. That tally includes 22 strikes across competitions this campaign. The Egyptian ace’s current deal expires in the summer of 2023, but Liverpool are yet to agree a new deal.

Salah's contract situation has left Thompson worried. The latter said about the same to Express Sport:

“It worries me. I’d just like to hope if Mo’s loving Liverpool like he says he does, I’m hoping that surely there’s a deal there for his agent and the football club to say ‘yes, he’s more than happy with that’".

“He’s going to be nearly 31 when his contract’s up. If he’s thinking of moving then, somebody who is going to be purchasing Mo, paying big salaries. He’s not a 27-year-old, 28-year-old – he’s going to be 31. So I think hopefully he sees his best years still being at Liverpool."

The Liverpool legend continued that Salah's contract situation should be sorted by January to avoid speculation about his future. He said:

“Everybody should try to make it work; if everybody is concentrated on it. But I think it’s got to be done in January; if it doesn’t get done in January, this thing of ‘it’s alright, we’ve still got a bit to go’ – no. If it gets into the summer, I for one will be panicking very, very much.”

These concerns will be shared by most Liverpool faithful, as the possibility of losing the Egyptian forward could get very real if he doesn't agree an extension soon. However, there is still time for Liverpool to agree an extension with their prized asset.

"It depends on the club" - Mohamed Salah on his contract situation with Liverpool

Before scoring a hat-trick against Manchester United in Liverpool's 5-0 win at Old Trafford, Salah talked about his contract extension. The star made it clear that he was happy playing for Liverpool, but insisted that the contract situation was out of his hands, saying:

"If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can't say much about that - it's not in my hands. It depends on what the club wants, not me."

"At the moment, I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad. It's hard; I don't want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad. At the moment, I don't see myself playing against Liverpool, but let's see what will happen in the future."

