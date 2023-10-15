Will Pedri play for Barcelona against Real Madrid? Journalist provides latest update on injured midfielder 

Pedri could reportedly be fit to feature for Barcelona against Real Madrid in El Clasico on 28 October.

The Spanish midfielder has been sidelined with a knock since the last week of August, missing all of his team's past nine matches across competitions. But he could return to the bench for the LaLiga clash against Los Blancos.

According to journalist Alfredo Martinez (h/t @BarcaCentre on X), the most likely scenario for Pedri will be to feature on the bench against Real Madrid. Before that, Barca will have two games to take care of.

They return to action after the international break with a league game against Athletic Bilbao on 22 October. Three days later, they will host Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The news of Pedri's potential return will undoubtedly please Xavi Hernandez. According to SPORT, the Spanish tactician believes that his team's performances have suffered in the absence of the 20-year-old.

Barcelona currently sit third in the table with 21 points from nine matches, trailing leaders Real Madrid by three points. The Catalan giants have dropped down the table in recent weeks after dropping four points in their last three league games.

Xavi could, however, receive a timely boost if Pedri returns to the fray before the end of October. According to AS, Raphinha could also be available for El Clasico as his recovery from a hamstring injury is going better than expected.

Barcelona boss could also have Frenkie de Jong available for Real Madrid clash - reports

Xavi Hernandez could reportedly see Frenkie de Jong return to Barcelona's squad for the clash against Real Madrid this month.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaUniversal), De Jong will have his ankle brace removed next week, after which a call will be taken on his availability. He injured his ankle in his team's 3-2 La Liga win over Celta Vigo on 23 September.

However, the report adds that no one at the club, including Xavi, wants to take a risk with the 26-year-old by rushing his recovery. Apart from Pedri and De Jong, Xavi has Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu, Gavi, and Fermin Lopez at his disposal.

Before getting injured, De Jong scored once in seven appearances across competitions this season.