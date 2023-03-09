"Will play better than Pessi", "CR7 with the brace" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr against Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League fixture

Fans on Twitter are beyond excited to see Cristiano Ronaldo captaining Al-Nassr for their Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Ittihad in Jeddah on March 9.

The Portuguese ace enters the match in a rich vein of form. Since his arrival in Saudi Arabia, he has scored eight goals and has provided two assists in seven matches for the Middle Eastern team.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently won the SPL Player of the Month award for February as well.

Al-Nassr have been riding on his form as well. Garcia's team are currently atop the SPL table, with 46 points from 19 matches. They hold a two-point lead over second-placed Al-Ittihad.

The top-of-the-table clash is set to have massive implications in the SPL title race and fans are predicting Ronaldo to replicate his best form.

One fan poked fun at Paris Saint-Germain ace Lionel Messi for the French side's elimination from the UEFA Champions League. He claimed that the Al-Nassr captain will put on a better show. The fan wrote on Twitter:

"He will play better than Pessi yesterday."

Another fan predicted that the former Manchester United forward would have his scoring boots on and tipped him to bag a brace. He wrote on Twitter:

"CR7 with the brace."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr against Al-Ittihad:

💎 @Rm_salvatore Cristiano Ronaldo plays football today Cristiano Ronaldo plays football today 🐐 https://t.co/RTQFYmp9xO

RL @Roaringlionnn @TimelineCR7 He will play better than Pessi yesterday @TimelineCR7 He will play better than Pessi yesterday

CR7GOAT7 @goat7_cr7 @TimelineCR7 Already a better performance than messi @TimelineCR7 Already a better performance than messi

Bayern Munich superstar made claim about Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich ace Thomas Muller recently claimed that the Bavarians have always found it harder to face Cristiano Ronaldo than Lionel Messi over the years.

The comments came after the Bavarians ousted the Parisians from the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 stages. Speaking after the second leg on March 8, Muller said:

"When it comes to results, we always do well against Lionel Messi - at all levels. At club level, it was always Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid who was a problem for us.”

Ronaldo faced Bayern eight times during his career, winning five of those matches. He scored nine goals and provided one assist against the Bavarians during his time at Real Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes