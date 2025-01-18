"Will play one good game and ghost for 10 games", "No brain" - Liverpool fans slam 28-year-old star despite thrilling late win vs Brentford

Liverpool fans have criticized Luis Diaz despite their 2-0 Premier League win over Brentford on Saturday, January 18. Diaz, who started the game up front, was poor in attack and failed to contribute meaningfully during the game.

Despite both teams pushing for an opening goal, the first half ended 0-0. The Bees put in a dogged defensive performance and looked set to secure a draw against the league leaders.

However, Darwin Nunez finally found the breakthrough for the Reds in second-half stoppage time (90+1’) after receiving a brilliant pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Two minutes later (90+3’), Nunez doubled Liverpool's lead after being set up by Harvey Elliott.

In his 65 minutes on the pitch, Diaz maintained a passing accuracy of 83% (20/24). He registered two shots off-target and missed one big chance (via Sofascore).

Trending

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to express their disappointment with Diaz's performance, with one tweeting:

"Luis Diaz will play one good game and ghost for 10 games.. so annoying.”

Expand Tweet

"Will never understand people who rate Luis Diaz. It genuinely hurts to watch him have to make a decision,” another added.

"Stop this Diaz #9 gimmick,” another said.

"Diaz does this thing where he starts well during the beginning of the season and then disappears for the next 8 months,” a fan opined.

"Diaz has had a stinker of a half unfortunately,” another fan opined.

"Diaz’s final action is lacking in conviction a little too often to be a central striker Jota missing is such a blow,” another chimed in.

"Luis Diaz make amazing runs, we just need a coach to tell him to bend his run little more and run out of stadium and don't comeback,” another fan tweeted.

"Sick of Diaz in 9. Play how you’re supposed to or not at all.,” another fan shared.

"If Luis Diaz is still here next season we've failed. 28, no brain and will only lose value. He simply has to go. Whether we win the league or not is irrelevant to his and Nunez's exits,” wrote another.

Expand Tweet

How did Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez perform against Brentford?

Brentford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Darwin Nunez was the game-changer against Brentford as his brace secured all three points for the Reds. The Uruguayan striker has received a lot of criticism for his inconsistent finishing this season.

Against the Bees, he had a passing accuracy of 50% (2/4). He registered two shots on target despite only making 10 touches during the game (via Sofascore).

The Uruguayan has scored four goals and registered two assists in 16 league games this season. Meanwhile, Liverpool are the Premier League leaders having registered 50 points from 21 games.

The Reds will take on Lille in the UEFA Champions League in their next game on Tuesday (January 21).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback