"Will be a player to challenge Diogo Jota" - Journalist tips Liverpool to sign Manchester United and Arsenal target

Journalist Jacque Talbot believes Manchester United and Arsenal target Darwin Nunez could be an ideal signing for Liverpool this summer. The 22-year-old forward has already faced the Reds once this season, scoring a goal in Benfica's 3-1 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals.

Jacque Talbot stated that Nunez will be offered to various Premier League clubs, including Liverpool. And due to his relatively low asking price, the Reds should look into the prospect of signing the Benfica forward.

Speaking exclusively to the Empire of the Kop (via Liverpool.com), Jacque Talbot was quoted as saying the following:

“With his new agent, Darwin Núñez will be offered to top Premier League clubs – and that undoubtedly means Liverpool will be asked to look at the striker. My understanding is that super-agent Jorge Mendes will offer the player to the top brass of English football. And despite the £125m release clause Benfica have put to his name, I understand it will take just over half that, about £66m, to seal the deal – maybe even less."

Talbot suggested Darwin Nunez could provide competition to the likes of Diogo Jota since he is capable of playing across the front three. He added:

“What could really attract Klopp is Núñez’s versatility in attack. He can play out on the flanks as well, giving the option of an infield rotation when needed. Make no mistake, this will be a player to challenge Diogo Jota in the number nine role. It’s no secret Klopp has adapted from the ultra-high press he had utilised before, meaning another Roberto Firmino – someone like Hugo Ekitike – won’t be looked at.”

As things stand, Manchester United are one of the few clubs interested in signing Nunez in the summer. The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their attack ahead of the 2022-23 season as they currently lack bodies up front.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Man United already discussed his name internally - Arsenal wanted him last January as West Ham but Darwin was not for sale. Darwin Núñez will leave Benfica in the summer, fee around €80m. His new agent will now meet with many top clubs to explore opportunities.Man United already discussed his name internally - Arsenal wanted him last January as West Ham but Darwin was not for sale. Darwin Núñez will leave Benfica in the summer, fee around €80m. His new agent will now meet with many top clubs to explore opportunities. 🇺🇾 #transfersMan United already discussed his name internally - Arsenal wanted him last January as West Ham but Darwin was not for sale. https://t.co/Eo5op4DERa

Despite Jacque Talbot suggesting Nunez is a great fit for Liverpool, it is highly unlikely that the Reds will be in the market for a new forward. Jurgen Klopp's side recently signed Luis Diaz from FC Porto for an initial fee of around £37.5 million.

However, the situation could change depending on the contract situation surrounding Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. The three attackers currently have less than 18 months remaining on their respective contracts. As things stand, no advancements have been made in the negotiations.

Manchester United could play a part in Liverpool's title challenge

Manchester United could play a pivotal role in Liverpool's title challenge this season. The Red Devils are scheduled to travel to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp's side on the 19th of April 2022.

It is worth mentioning that the Reds secured an emphatic 5-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season.

B/R Football @brfootball



The fight for the Premier League title continues FT: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool.The fight for the Premier League title continues FT: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool.The fight for the Premier League title continues 😤 https://t.co/5o5ykNhryM

As things stand, Liverpool are second in the standings, just one point behind league leaders Manchester City with seven matches remaining in the season.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are seventh in the table. They are currently six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Edited by Parimal