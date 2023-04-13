"Will be playing for another team" – Liverpool and Manchester United handed boost as father of £60 million-rated midfielder makes transfer admission

Carlos Mac Allister has claimed that his son, Alexis, will seal a summer departure from Brighton & Hove Albion amid transfer interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Mac Allister, 24, has established himself as a crucial starter for Roberto De Zerbi's side since arriving from Argentinos Juniors for £7 million in 2019. Due to his 10 goals and two assists for the club this season, he has attracted transfer interest from a number of Premier League sides.

A right-footed creative operator renowned for his set-pieces, the 16-cap Argentina international has popped up on Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea's radar. As per Relevo, however, the Reds are considered to be the favorites for the £60 million-rated star's signature.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🎖️| “[He’s] a player who goes straight into Liverpool’s team. Alexis Mac Allister does a bit of everything. You look at the goals, he certainly takes a good penalty as well and strikes the ball from outside the box. He’s got that in his locker.” [ @neiljonesgoal for @TheRedmenTV 🎖️| “[He’s] a player who goes straight into Liverpool’s team. Alexis Mac Allister does a bit of everything. You look at the goals, he certainly takes a good penalty as well and strikes the ball from outside the box. He’s got that in his locker.” [@neiljonesgoal for @TheRedmenTV] https://t.co/S0OpwIhER7

Speaking to Bolavip, Carlos shared his thoughts on his son's future at Brighton as reports linking him to multiple clubs are growing. He said:

"Ideally, the next transfer window will find him playing for another institution. We don't know which one though. We are just starting talks with a number of interested parties in general, but yes, it is most likely that Alexis will be playing for another team next July."

Carlos claimed that the Liverpool and Manchester United target could join Boca Juniors, where he was on loan, in the future. He continued:

"Surely Alexis will return to play for Boca Juniors at some point. Today, he is just beginning his career in Europe, but on the way back and when he decides to settle in Argentina again, he will surely want to play there – even if it is for a while – to finish thanking and demonstrating the level that he has in a club of that nature."

Overall, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has scored 18 goals and laid out eight assists in 101 games across all competitions for the Seagulls.

Liverpool and Manchester United hailed as main bidders for Serie A defender: Reports

According to Daily Mail, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae this summer.

However, Napoli are said to be preparing a contract extension for Kim, whose deal is set to expire in the summer of 2025. The Serie A leaders are keen to remove the defender's existing £35 million release clause.

Kim, 26, has emerged as a standout performer for Luciano Spalletti's side since arriving from Fenerbahce for £16 million last summer. So far, he has scored two goals in 38 overall appearances this season.

