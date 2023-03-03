"Will be prepared to fight" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag backs team to get good result against Liverpool at Anfield

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that his side are ready for the fight when they face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday (March 5).

The Red Devils have been in terrific form this season, unbeaten in 11 games across competitions. They won the Carabao Cup last weekend (February 26) and progressed to the FA Cup quarterfinals in midweek. Liverpool, meanwhile, have struggled this season but seem to be getting back to form, winning three of their last four Premier League games.

The Reds now host their arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday, which promises to be a riveting affair. Ten Hag acknowledged that it will be a tough game but stressed that his side will be prepared to get a positive result. He said (via ManUnitedZone_):

“I know the atmosphere will be hostile against us; we like it. I’m looking forward to it. My team will be prepared to fight. We know we have to suffer and sacrifice to get a good result.”

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Erik ten Hag on Liverpool: “I’m looking forward to it. My team will be prepared to fight. We know we have to suffer and sacrifice to get a good result.” [ @BeanymanSports Erik ten Hag on Liverpool: “I’m looking forward to it. My team will be prepared to fight. We know we have to suffer and sacrifice to get a good result.” [@BeanymanSports]

The Red Devils won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Old Trafford in August. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored for the hosts while Mohamed Salah netted for Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looking forward to Manchester United clash

The two most successful clubs in England have had an immense rivalry over the years. Irrespective of their form, Liverpool vs Manchester United is always a big game for both teams.

Speaking about how much he enjoys such games, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said in his press conference (via Liverpool's website):

"A lot. Actually that’s what I enjoy most. I think I mentioned it plenty of times before, and everybody knows it anyway – there are so many things that are much more important than football in life, but around these football games, we all put ourself out a little bit of this sometimes not-so-nice reality and dig into this game, and I really like that."

He added:

"That’s when football is the most important thing, for these 95, 98 minutes. I love that. The whole world will watch it, and I would watch it if I’m not here. That’s a big game, and I’m really looking forward to it."

The Merseysiders are sixth in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, but have a game in hand. Manchester United, meanwhile, are third, 11 points behind league leaders Arsenal but with a game in hand.

Poll : 0 votes