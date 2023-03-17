"Will probably see them through" - Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for FA Cup tie between Manchester United and Fulham

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has suggested that Manchester United will have a comfortable victory over Fulham.

The Red Devils are set to host the Cottagers in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday (March 19).

Speaking to Paddy Power News, Lawrenson said:

"Arsenal took Fulham apart, that’s probably the worst they’ve played all season but it was against a good side. Manchester United are getting better and better, they’ve already got a trophy and home advantage as well which will probably see them through."

Erik ten Hag's side have been one of the best sides in Europe this season. The Dutchman has proved instrumental in overturning a poor start to the campaign. The Red Devils have already clinched a trophy for the first time in six years, winning the Carabao Cup last month.

With a top-four finish in the Premier League looking comfortable and a deep run in the Europa League, success in the FA Cup could make it a memorable season.

Fulham are enjoying a strong season of their own. Having secured promotion with by winning the EFL Championship, the London side have exceeded expectations in the Premier League this season. The Cottagers are currently ninth in the league table.

The two sides last met in the Premier League in November, when a late Alejandro Garnacho goal secured all three points for Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag issues injury update ahead of Manchester United FA Cup clash

The Red Devils are set to miss some key players.

Ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final clash against Fulham, manager Erik ten Hag provided information about injuries to his players. The Dutchman admitted that Anthony Martial and Antony, who both missed the side's midweek Europa League clash, are unlikely to feature in Sunday's game.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"So we have to talk about [it] and I think Anthony Martial will not be available and Antony dos Santos, we have to see how he will progress."

Manchester United are in a bit of trouble as they could miss a host of players for the quarter-finals. They are already without Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek, who have suffered long-term injuries. Alejandro Garnacho suffered an ankle injury against Southampton and is out of the fixture as well.

They are also set to be without midfield talisman Casemiro. The Brazilian received a red card in the Southampton game and is set to miss the next four fixtures, including the FA Cup match.

