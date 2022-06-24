"Will push again" - Fabrizio Romano says Ligue 1 club are looking to sign 22-year-old Arsenal player

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Marseille could 'push again' to sign Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares.

The Sun reported on June 12 that Marseille are keen on bringing the 22-year-old to France on a loan deal for the 2022-23 season. There weren't too many updates on the story till The Athletic reconfirmed the reports on June 23.

Romano has now added to that and tweeted earlier today:

"OM have different targets in that position and will push again for Nuno Tavares as left back."

The Italian also had some further news regarding Marseille, adding:

"Clement Lenglet has chances to leave Barcelona this summer, but Olympique Marseille have not opened talks to sign him despite rumours. No negotiations."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #OM



OM have different targets in that position and will push again for Nuno Tavares as left back. Clément Lenglet has chances to leave Barcelona this summer, but Olympique Marseille have not opened talks to sign him despite rumours. No negotiations.OM have different targets in that position and will push again for Nuno Tavares as left back. #TeamOM Clément Lenglet has chances to leave Barcelona this summer, but Olympique Marseille have not opened talks to sign him despite rumours. No negotiations. 🇫🇷 #OM OM have different targets in that position and will push again for Nuno Tavares as left back. #TeamOM

It's worth noting that the Ligue 1 outfit only recently signed a left-back from Arsenal. Sead Kolasinac joined Jorge Sampaoli's side in January on an 18-month deal after mutually terminating his Gunners contract.

However, reports from The Sun earlier this month suggested that Marseille are already looking to sell Kolasinac in the ongoing transfer window. The Bosnian struggled in Ligue 1 last season, not starting any of his 17 games, and has failed to impress Sampaoli.

That could explain why Marseille have been linked with a move for Tavares, as their current squad does not boast any specialist left-backs. They did have two Arsenal players on their books before Kolasinac's arrival - William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi. Both players joined Marseille on loan at the start of the last season and are set to return to the Emirates ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Nuno Tavares struggled last season for Arsenal

Tavares joined Arsenal from SL Benfica last summer on a deal worth around £7 million. The youngster was expected to deputise for first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney in manager Mikel Arteta's backline.

However, Tierney's injury woes meant Tavares received quite a few chances. He ended up playing 27 times for the Gunners across competitions, scoring once and registering two assists.

While his acceleration and pace were electric, Tavares looked suspect in defence at times, and his on-the-ball ability was erratic. Towards the end of the season, it seemed like Arteta didn't trust him enough.

Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka started at left-back despite Tavares being available.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Marseille keen to sign Nuno Tavares on loan (as #AFC #OM #Ajax theathletic.com/news/arsenal-n… Marseille keen to sign Nuno Tavares on loan (as @Santi_J_FM revealed) & Arsenal will consider sanctioning 22yo left-back’s temporary exit if they manage to recruit in defence - Lisandro Martinez of Ajax the priority target @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Marseille keen to sign Nuno Tavares on loan (as @Santi_J_FM revealed) & Arsenal will consider sanctioning 22yo left-back’s temporary exit if they manage to recruit in defence - Lisandro Martinez of Ajax the priority target @TheAthleticUK #AFC #OM #Ajax theathletic.com/news/arsenal-n…

However, at just 22, Tavares has plenty of time to improve.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far