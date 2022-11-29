"Will remember forever, when I scored in this competition" - Portugal star Bruno Fernandes reacts after scoring crucial double against Uruguay  

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes has shared a message after their win over Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar yesterday (November 28).

The Manchester United star scored a brace to help his side win 2-0 at the Lusail Stadium. The win also confirmed A Selecao's qualification to the Round of 16 of the tournament.

Fernandes scored in the 54th minute via a cross directed towards the goal. At first, it appeared that Cristiano Ronaldo might have headed it in but replays showed that he made no contact. The midfielder then sealed the victory with a injury-time penalty after Jose Gimenez's handball.

After the victory, the Portuguese midfielder took to social media to share his delight at scoring at the FIFA World Cup and wrote (translated):

"Excellent game from all of us and qualification guaranteed! Special moment that I will remember forever when I scored in this competition."

Fernandes now has two goals and two assists at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He laid out two assists in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in their opening game on November 24.

He had been in decent touch coming into the tournament as well, registering three goals and three assists in 20 games across competitions for Manchester United.

Portugal will face South Korea in their final group-stage game on December 2.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos on avoiding Brazil in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup

Portugal are in Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup while Brazil are in Group G. The group winners from Group H will face the second-placed team from Group G and vice-versa.

Hence, if Brazil finish top of their group and A Selecao finish second in theirs, they could clash in the Round of 16.

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos highlighted the need to avoid facing the south American side so early in the competition. After the win over Uruguay, he said (via PortuGOAL):

“If we both finish first we won’t play against each other, but if we have to play one another it would be a tremendous game between two great teams. My wish and Brazil’s wish is that we meet later and we hope that’s what will happen.”

He added:

“At the moment we have a high chance of finishing first and we’ll grab the chance, not only because of the Brazil question, but because we want to finish top.”

Brazil have also confirmed their qualification for the Round of 16 and currently lead their group. They will face Cameroon in their final group-stage game on December 2.

