"Will retire in Saudi Arabia with an empty stadium" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed contract extension with Al-Nassr

Fans on social media have reacted to news of Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly signing a one-year contract extension with Al-Nassr. The Portuguese icon's contract was set to expire in the summer.

Ronaldo joined the Knights of Najd in December 2022, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract reportedly worth $75 million per year. There were rumors last month that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had accepted Al-Nassr's offer of a one-year extension worth around €200 million.

According to Saudi media outlet Ariyadhiah (via Al Nassr Zone on X), Cristiano Ronaldo has renewed his contract for one more season with Al-Nassr.

Fans have reacted to Ronaldo reportedly penning a new contract with the club. One fan wrote:

"That's it, my friend, he will retire in Saudi Arabia with an empty stadium."

A second fan who seemed disappointed with the new deal posted:

"The dépression continues."

One user claimed that Ronaldo is all about the money.

"Not playing Champions League next season is pitiful, only thinking about money and seeing an ugly and empty stadium," the fan commented.

"Poor decision," one fan opined.

"(At least we know he’ll play 2026 wc)," a fan tweeted.

"Sporting return," another fan wrote, alongside crying emojis, suggesting that Ronaldo's possible retuen to his boyhood club is out of the picture for the time being.

As per The Hindustan Times, the Portuguese forward will have a 5% ownership stake in the Riyad-based club as part of the new deal. He continues to be the highest-paid footballer in the world.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed since joining Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo linked up with Al-Nassr in December 2022 after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent. His move to the Saudi Pro League (SPL) notably opened the door for several top players in Europe to make a switch to the Middle East as well.

The Portugal international has been one of the best players in the SPL since his move to Al-Nassr. He has scored 82 goals and provided 19 assists in 90 games and is third on the club's record goalscorers chart, behind Abderrazak Hamdallah (112) and Mohammed Al-Salawi (121).

Ronaldo is yet to win a major trophy with the Knights of Najd. However, he guided them to lift the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, which is more like a friendly tournament between clubs in the Arab world.

