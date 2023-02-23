"Will not roll over" - Glen Johnson makes early prediction for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Former Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson believes that the Reds will bounce back from their Champions League disappointment and beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday, February 25, in the Premier League after suffering a 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in midweek.

Glen Johnson remains optimistic that Liverpool can secure a positive result against Crystal Palace. Despite not providing an exact scoreline, the former England international stated the Reds will come away with all three points on Saturday.

Against Real Madrid, Liverpool made a bright start and were 2-0 up inside the first 15 minutes only to concede five goals later in the game. Johnson believes that the Reds can play in a similar manner and hold on for a win against Patrick Vieira's side.

Speaking exclusively to OLBG, Glen Johnson was quoted as saying the following:

"The saying goes that ‘’good teams don’t lose twice in a row.’’ Crystal Palace will not roll over but they are certainly not Real Madrid. I expect Liverpool to bounce back and come out flying like they did against Madrid. They should get an early goal and carry the momentum to a positive result."

Liverpool FC @LFC Next up, a trip to Selhurst Park 🛣️ Next up, a trip to Selhurst Park 🛣️ https://t.co/WUxKr6WY2g

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool have been in some good form in the Premier League lately. They have notched up two straight wins in the league, against Everton and Newcastle United. The Reds also kept clean sheets in both of those games.

How far are Liverpool away from next year's Champions League berth?

Jurgen Klopp's side have had a disappointing season in the Premier League so far. The runner-up from last season are currently well down in eighth place in the league standings, having accumulated only 35 points from 22 games.

The Reds' minimum goal for the rest of the season will be to finish inside the top four and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. They have already been knocked out of both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup and are now on the verge of exiting the Champions League.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Liverpool have become the first team in Champions League history to lead 2-0 then lose by a three-goal margin Liverpool have become the first team in Champions League history to lead 2-0 then lose by a three-goal margin 😳 https://t.co/HqNojZlHLv

At the time of writing, the Merseyside outfit are seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. However, they do have two games in hand over Antonio Conte's side. Should Klopp's side win both of those games, they could be right in the hunt to secure a top-four berth this season.

The Reds will need to finish in at least the top six of the Premier League to see themselves compete in any form of European football next season.

