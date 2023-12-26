“Will be a scary relationship” - Rio Ferdinand’s incredible prediction on Arsenal duo resurfaces

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand's old quotes on Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have resurfaced as the two wide players have forged a dangerous partnership on the flanks. Ferdinand tipped Saka and Martinelli to become a feared winger duo three years ago, and his prediction has come true.

Back in 2020, Arsenal beat their arch-rivals Chelsea 3-1 at the Emirates on Boxing Day with both Saka and Martinelli impressing for the Gunners. Ferdinand heaped praise on the two young wingers back then and tipped them for success.

Ferdinand insisted that Saka and Martinelli had a strong chemistry despite not playing alongside each other for too long. The former England defender claimed that they could become a 'scary' duo in the years to come.

Ferdinand said in 2020, as quoted by The Mirror:

"I watched Martinelli at Bournemouth away last season, him and Saka together, they have a link up and a relationship that's already there that I think in years to come will be a scary relationship. Scary!"

He added:

"They work so well together. And [Kieran] Tierney as well backing it up. But Martinelli, I have to say is going to be a tremendous footballer. Top player. He has come back into this team and he is showing what all the fuss was about before. He is going to be a huge, huge player. Massive talent. I just hope he can stay fit. Saka, him as well."

Aged just 22, both Saka and Martinelli are still pretty much in the early years of their development and are already key players for Arsenal. Saka has already featured 203 times for the Gunners, while Martinelli has made 151 appearances.

Saka has contributed with eight goals and 12 assists in 24 games across competitions for Arsenal this campaign. Martinelli, on the other hand, has scored four times and provided three assists in 21 games across competitions.

Ben White heaps praise on two Arsenal teammates after their 1-1 draw with Liverpool

Arsenal defender Ben White has lavished praise on teammates William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes following the Gunners' 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday, December 23. Mikel Arteta's side managed to stay at the top of the Premier League table courtesy of a stalemate at Anfield, with Aston Villa drawing against Sheffield United as well.

Following the game, Arsenal defender Ben White waxed lyrical about the Gunners' centre-back duo William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

White said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“They are unbelievable together. They are so strong and powerful. They make it easier for everyone around them. They just don’t do too much wrong, do they? They are so consistent every game."

The former Brighton & Hove Albion star added:

“No one is dominating them speed wise or strength wise. It’s hard for strikers to come up against and find anything positive to come out of the game.”

Gabriel Magalhaes scored for Arsenal against Liverpool, while Saliba was awarded the Player of the Match. The duo has been the most used centre-back pairing this season for Arteta's side.