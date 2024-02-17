"Will have a slim chance" - Dimitar Berbatov makes interesting claim while predicting Burnley vs Arsenal result

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has provided an interesting prediction for Arsenal's clash with Burnley in the Premier League today (February 17). The Red Devils icon has backed the Gunners to earn a 3-1 victory away from home.

The Gunners will continue their charge for the Premier League title when they lock horns with Burnley at Turf Moor this weekend. Knowing that there's no space for slip-ups, Mikel Arteta's side will be eager to secure a vital victory to keep up with their title rivals.

Speaking to Metro, Dimitar Berbatov stressed the importance of the fixture to Arteta's men. The former Manchester United forward feels that the Londoners now possess the experience to see off these kinds of games while tipping them to triumph with three goals to one.

"This is an important game for Arsenal," he said. "On the other hand, Burnley will have a slim chance of survival if they beat Arsenal but are they going to win? Arsenal are experienced now and the maturity is there."

"Arsenal need to stay concentrated. Games like this are important for Arsenal because if you drop points then you’re not mature enough to win the title. I’ll go for Arsenal to win. Prediction 1-3," the Bulgarian added.

Burnley haven't had the best of runs in their recent games. The Clarets are winless in their last five games in all competitions, with two draws and three defeats to their name.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are currently high on morale having won each of their last four games across all fronts. They beat Crystal Palace 5-0 and followed it up with a 2-1 triumph over Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners also earned an emphatic 3-1 win over Liverpool before hammering six past West Ham United in their last game.

How have Arsenal fared in the Premier League title race?

As it stands, Arteta's side occupy the third spot in the Premier League table with 52 points from 24 games. They are tied on points with Manchester City who have a game in hand and are two points behind current leaders Liverpool.

So far, the Gunners have won 16, drawn four and lost four of their fixtures in the English top flight. They've also scored 53 goals and conceded 22 - making them the best defensive team in the division as well as the third most prolific team in attack.

After facing Burnley this weekend, Arsenal will switch their focus to the Champions League where they will lock horns with FC Porto on Wednesday (February 21). They will then face Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend (February 24).