"Will stay" - Erik ten Hag confirms defender will not be allowed to leave Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the club will not sell right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka before deadline day on September 1.

Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a premature exit from Manchester United this transfer window. According to Sky Sports News (via ThePeoplesPerson), the Hammers received encouragement from the Red Devils in their pursuit of the defender. Crystal Palace, who initially sold Wan-Bissaka in a £50 million deal to United in July 2019, are also believed to be interested in bringing him back.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Ten Hag expects Dubravka to be #mufc 's final signing and Wan-Bissaka to be a part of the squad after tomorrow's deadline. Ten Hag expects Dubravka to be #mufc's final signing and Wan-Bissaka to be a part of the squad after tomorrow's deadline.

In an interview, Ten Hag was asked about Wan-Bissaka’s future. The Dutchman stated that the club had no intention of selling the fullback, confirming that the squad would remain unchanged until at least January 2023. He said (via Rob Dawson):

“Aaron will stay in, so this squad, we will go from September to minimum January.”

Wan-Bissaka serves as a cover for first-choice right-back Diogo Dalot. Since 2019, he has featured in 127 games for the club across competitions, recording two goals and 10 assists.

Erik ten Hag’s interview sheds light on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 games across competitions in the 2021-22 campaign, emerging as his team’s leading goalscorer. Unfortunately, most of his teammates failed to pull their weight, and the team endured a disappointing campaign. Not only did they go trophyless for the fifth consecutive season, but they also missed out on Champions League qualification.

It is widely understood that Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been pushing for a move away from the club this summer. His agent Jorge Mendes has been searching for a new suitor for a long time but is yet to finalize a move.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ronaldo



Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision.Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision. 🚨🇵🇹 #RonaldoCristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. https://t.co/VRji13zrz0

United boss Ten Hag, on the other hand, has remained optimistic about keeping the Portuguese around, and his latest interview sheds light on his plans for Ronaldo. The Dutchman confirmed that the squad will remain intact at least until the winter transfer window, effectively ruling out Ronaldo’s potential departure.

Considering Anthony Martial’s injury woes and Marcus Rashford’s inconsistent showings, United would be wise to keep Ronaldo around. Antony could eventually become the main man for the Mancunians, but the young Brazilian could surely use some guidance from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

