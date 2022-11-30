Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has hit back at claims of his team's 'annoying' playing style after winning against Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday (November 29).

The Oranje earned a 2-0 win against already eliminated Qatar in their final group game to reach the knockouts as Group A winners. Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong got on the scoresheet for Van Gaal's side.

When criticised by a journalist for his team's style of play, Van Gaal retorted (via Telegraaf):

"You can give your opinion, but I do not agree with you that the implementation leaves something to be desired, I am not going to elaborate on it. I think you look at football in a different way than I do. Will you stay here until the final? Well, then you will see us again.”

Van Gaal replied to another journalist:

"I don't think your opinion is the right one. It is very annoying if people have not seen a nice match, but I doubt that. I think people are also proud that we are continuing.”

Louis van Gaal's team topped Group A with seven points from three games. They earned a 2-0 win against Senegal to start their campaign. Following a 1-1 draw against Ecuador, they beat Qatar to reach the Round of 16.

Xabi Simons was left on the bench yet again by Van Gaal. Speaking about the youngster's omission, the former Manchester United manager said:

“You make all of that. If I say that Simons is making a good step, he should immediately join the Dutch national team, “You make all of that. If I say that Simons is making a good step, he should immediately join the Dutch national team."

Netherlands await the Group B runner-ups in the Round of 16 on Sunday, which is likely to be USA or Iran.

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal about team's next opponents in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Netherlands vs Qatar: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Netherlands finished atop their group and will now play the second-placed team in Group B in the Round of 16.

Van Gaal said that he will watch the England-Wales and Iran-USA games with interest. He said:

“Actually, everything we had to do, we did well, I will be watching with great interest. And this group, (I) will also watch, It can always be better, but we did score two nice goals that were nice to see. And I thought we were much more careful in possession.”

Netherlands will play their Round of 16 game on December 3.

