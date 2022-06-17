“Will we still play together?” – Cristiano Ronaldo shares picture to extend birthday wishes to his eldest son

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo posted a heartwarming birthday message for his eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. turned 12 on June 17. The youngster plays for the youth team of Manchester United and is often featured on his father’s social media. For his 12th birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a birthday wish on Twitter.

The Portuguese superstar joked that he could still play his with his son and claimed that he could not believe Ronaldo Jr. was already 12. The Manchester United star is currently on vacation with his family and will be joining the squad for the preseason tour.

He was not part of the Portugal squad that lost 1-0 to Switzerland in the Nations League and will have one eye on the 2022 Qatar World Cup already.

Cristiano Ronaldo posted the following message for his son:

“Happy birthday my son! How does time go by…?! Will we still play together?! The most important thing is to continue being the boy you are with a huge heart! Best of luck, baby! Daddy loves you very much.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping for a good season with Manchester United in 2022/23

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be happy with the season that went by despite contributing a total of 24 goals and 3 assists across competitions. The Portuguese superstar failed to help his team qualify for the Champions League next season. However, the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner will be optimistic of Manchester United's chances under new manager Erk Ten Hag.

The Portuguese’ fitness levels have been there for all to see in recent months. He is still capable of putting in big shifts regularly and produced some big performances in the last couple of months. Now, with Manchester United expected to bring in a plethora of crucial signings, the club will have multiple goals for next season.

B/R Football @brfootball Erik ten Hag’s first Premier League games as Manchester United manager include Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea before the end of October 🙃 Erik ten Hag’s first Premier League games as Manchester United manager include Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea before the end of October 🙃 https://t.co/kv0OjI7gtA

While challenging for the title is unlikely, qualifying for the Champions League comfortably and finishing with at least one trophy will be the minimum expectation. How big a part Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Manchester United this season will be interesting to see.

