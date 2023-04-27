"Will strengthen him even more" - Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United star will play with more 'courage and belief' after FA Cup penalty

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has commended Jadon Sancho for demonstrating exceptional courage during the FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils edged Roberto De Zerbi's side with a 7-6 win on penalties, setting up the first-ever Manchester Derby final in the FA Cup's 151-year history. This year's showpiece is scheduled for June 3 at Wembley.

Sancho, who has been criticized for his performances this season, confidently converted his penalty to maintain United's perfect record in the shootout. The moment held added significance as Sancho was one of three players to miss from the spot in the shootout against Italy in the Euro 2020 final at the same venue.

During a pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League encounter against Tottenham Hotspur, ten Hag praised Sancho for rising to the challenge. The Manchester United boss expressed hope that Sancho's successful penalty would boost his confidence and spark a strong finish to the season.

He said (via ThePeoplesPerson):

"We have seen in the season many times very good performances from Jadon [Sancho]. I think definitely, that moment on Sunday, it will strengthen him even more and give him more courage and belief."

Ten Hag also emphasized the importance of acknowledging and rewarding Sancho's performance, stating:

"I think you have to recognize it and reward it for stepping up on Sunday and it was such a good penalty."

Sancho, who did not start in the match against Brighton, entered the game as a substitute, eventually making a significant impact with his penalty conversion.

Ten Hag hints at summer spending spree to bolster Manchester United's squad

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has dropped hints that the club is gearing up for another spending spree in the upcoming summer transfer window, with plans to strengthen multiple positions on the team.

The Red Devils are no strangers to big spending, but recent takeover uncertainties at Old Trafford have raised questions about the available budget for new acquisitions. Despite this, ten Hag seems to have his summer targets mapped out.

When asked about his transfer plans, ten Hag responded (via GOAL):

"I think we need to strengthen the team and more positions. Also the depth in the squad. But don't think about that in this moment. It's not about that. So far, we have had a great season so keep going, keep improving, keep progressing and the team is doing so well and I think it is enjoyable to be part of this team. We have to keep it going. We have good players, a great team, a great year but it is only success if we keep going."

One of the primary areas of focus for Manchester United is the striking department. A number of players, including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and others, have been linked with a potential move to Old Trafford.

