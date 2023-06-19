Argentina defeated Indonesia 2-0 in their international friendly in Jakarta on Monday, June 19. Although they won the encounter, fans on Twitter pointed out that La Albiceleste seemed to struggle without their talisman and captain Lionel Messi.
The reigning world champions entered the contest on the back of a 2-0 win against Australia in their previous international friendly. They continued their winning run and have now won all four of their post World Cup matches.
Leandro Paredes opened the scoring for La Albiceleste in the 38th minute with a screamer before Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero made it 2-0 in the 55th minute.
Lionel Scaloni's team's squad depth was on display as he named a rotated starting XI. Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho also got a few minutes under his belt, but was unable to make a significant impact on the match.
Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as Argentina defeated Indonesia in the final game of their Asia tour:
Why did Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria not play for Argentina against Indonesia?
Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Nicolas Otamendi, three of Argentina's most experienced players, were rested by Lionel Scaloni. He allowed the trio to leave for vacation early and spend time with their families.
All three players are well in their thirties and are coming off the back of a gruelling club season, which had the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the middle as well. Speaking to the media following the 2-0 win against Australia, Scaloni said (via Mundo Albiceleste):
“We believe it is fair. It’s my decision, they did not ask me to do it. It’s fair that they rest, that they go to their families. They deserve it more than anyone else. Logically, every one would like to go home but none of the others asked me, so it means that they are fine here. That’s good.”
Argentina were expected to make light work of 149th ranked Indonesia in their recent friendly, but the world champions didn't always look comfortable during their 2-0 win. The team will have to start adjusting to life without Lionel Messi as the 35-year-old won't be around forever.