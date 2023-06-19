Argentina defeated Indonesia 2-0 in their international friendly in Jakarta on Monday, June 19. Although they won the encounter, fans on Twitter pointed out that La Albiceleste seemed to struggle without their talisman and captain Lionel Messi.

The reigning world champions entered the contest on the back of a 2-0 win against Australia in their previous international friendly. They continued their winning run and have now won all four of their post World Cup matches.

Leandro Paredes opened the scoring for La Albiceleste in the 38th minute with a screamer before Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero made it 2-0 in the 55th minute.

Lionel Scaloni's team's squad depth was on display as he named a rotated starting XI. Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho also got a few minutes under his belt, but was unable to make a significant impact on the match.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as Argentina defeated Indonesia in the final game of their Asia tour:

FaktaBola @FaktaSepakbola



Dan akhirnya ia cetak gol dengan situasi serupa



#TimnasDay



Momen Leandro Paredes saat sesi latihan beberapa hari sebelum pertandingan timnas Indonesia vs timnas Argentina.

Dan akhirnya ia cetak gol dengan situasi serupa

OptaJavier @OptaJavier en el ciclo Scaloni. Fundamental. 12 - Con su pase gol a Cristian Romero ante Indonesia, Gio Lo Celso igualó a Lionel Messi como el mayor asistidor de @Argentina en el ciclo Scaloni. Fundamental. 12 - Con su pase gol a Cristian Romero ante Indonesia, Gio Lo Celso igualó a Lionel Messi como el mayor asistidor de @Argentina 🇦🇷 en el ciclo Scaloni. Fundamental. https://t.co/LSd8JFFUq5

T. Avineshwaran @avineshW90 Alejandro Garnacho will be wondering who he faced tonight.



Asnawi Mangkualam has been outstanding! A fine innings from a spirited captain.



Yes, it's a defeat but Indonesia should be proud.



Alejandro Garnacho will be wondering who he faced tonight.

Asnawi Mangkualam has been outstanding! A fine innings from a spirited captain.

Yes, it's a defeat but Indonesia should be proud.

This team is the favourite for AFF Suzuki Cup. STY is cooking something special!

jep @jepanyak LETS GOOOOOOO CRISTIAN ROMERO BEST CB IN THE WORLD LETS GOOOOOOO CRISTIAN ROMERO BEST CB IN THE WORLD

Luis Mazariegos @luism8989 Cristian Romero with his second goal ever for Argentina. Both goals were headers of course. Cristian Romero with his second goal ever for Argentina. Both goals were headers of course.

Futebol América 🌎 @FutebolAmerica_ Jogadores com mais assistências no ciclo Scaloni (desde setembro de 2018)



1° Lionel Messi (12)

2° Lo Celso (12)

3° De Paul (8)

4° Dybala (6)

Jogadores com mais assistências no ciclo Scaloni (desde setembro de 2018)

1° Lionel Messi (12)

2° Lo Celso (12)

3° De Paul (8)

4° Dybala (6)

5° Acuña (5)

Librepensante2020 @Librepensante22 @VarskySports A Argentina le quitas Messi y Di María y queda una selección normal, la selección #1 no fue capaz de pasarle por encima a la #149 del ranking FIFA. @VarskySports A Argentina le quitas Messi y Di María y queda una selección normal, la selección #1 no fue capaz de pasarle por encima a la #149 del ranking FIFA.

Alhaji MBK @IamOdunsi Lionel Messi is one hell of Catalyst man- Argentina are acc woeful without him Lionel Messi is one hell of Catalyst man- Argentina are acc woeful without him

Siaran Bola Live @SiaranBolaLive MARSELINO GOCEK GARNACHO!!

LINO LINO LINOOOOO



MARSELINO GOCEK GARNACHO!! LINO LINO LINOOOOOhttps://t.co/T4YtYSwlBu

ODOGWU OBA 👑 🦅 @EkeBoyOfGidi Argentina without Messi are useless cunts! Sheep all of them tueh! Disgusting lot… Argentina without Messi are useless cunts! Sheep all of them tueh! Disgusting lot…

Nicolás 🇺🇦 @Nicoocarc Cuando Messi no está, el dueño del fútbol en Argentina es Lo Celso. Cuando Messi no está, el dueño del fútbol en Argentina es Lo Celso.

mamun mia @mamun710_mm @RoyNemer It will take time formulate a system without Messi... If it was a hard opponent i think argentina might lose the game. @RoyNemer It will take time formulate a system without Messi... If it was a hard opponent i think argentina might lose the game.

Why did Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria not play for Argentina against Indonesia?

Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Nicolas Otamendi, three of Argentina's most experienced players, were rested by Lionel Scaloni. He allowed the trio to leave for vacation early and spend time with their families.

All three players are well in their thirties and are coming off the back of a gruelling club season, which had the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the middle as well. Speaking to the media following the 2-0 win against Australia, Scaloni said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“We believe it is fair. It’s my decision, they did not ask me to do it. It’s fair that they rest, that they go to their families. They deserve it more than anyone else. Logically, every one would like to go home but none of the others asked me, so it means that they are fine here. That’s good.”

Argentina were expected to make light work of 149th ranked Indonesia in their recent friendly, but the world champions didn't always look comfortable during their 2-0 win. The team will have to start adjusting to life without Lionel Messi as the 35-year-old won't be around forever.

