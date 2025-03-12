Will Trent Alexander-Arnold play in EFL Cup final? Arne Slot provides update on Liverpool star

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has insisted that Trent Alexander-Arnold is doubtful to feature in the 2025 EFL Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday (March 16).

Earlier on Tuesday (March 11), Slot's side crashed out of the last-16 stage of the UEFA Champions League. They lost 4-1 on penalties to Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after being held to a 1-1 aggregate scoreline at the end of 120 minutes of the second leg.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, was substituted off in the 73rd minute of the clash at Anfield after apparently injuring his knee during a slide tackle against Vitinha. The 33-cap England international was replaced by centre-back Jarell Quansah, who deputised at right-back.

After the end of the Champions League match, Slot was queried to shed light on Alexander-Arnold's injury and opined on whether he will be fit to face Newcastle. He said (h/t Metro):

"He had to come off, that's never a good sign. And from what I heard from people who saw the images of how he got injured, that didn't do very good. So I would be surprised if he is [available] for Sunday."

Liverpool also lost star defender Ibrahima Konate to an injury in the 111th minute of their recent clash against PSG. The Frenchman was replaced by veteran midfielder Wataru Endo earlier this Sunday.

When asked if Konate will also miss the EFL Cup final, Slot responded:

"I have to ask but for me, Ibou was more that he was tired than it was an injury."

Apart from Alexander-Arnold and Konate, Liverpool are currently without three other stars. Joe Gomez is nursing a serious hamstring injury, Conor Bradley is recovering from a muscle injury, and Tyler Morton is out with a minor shoulder problem now.

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes warns Liverpool ahead of upcoming EFL Cup contest

Following Newcastle United's recent 1-0 league win at West Ham United, Bruno Guimaraes fired an EFL Cup final warning to Liverpool. He opined (h/t Metro):

"Of course, I think we can beat Liverpool. It's a final, anything can happen. The fans are 50/50, our fans can make a big difference for us. For us, it's like the World Cup final because we want to make history for this club."

Newcastle triumphed over Arsenal at the EFL Cup semi-final stage, while the Anfield outfit defeated Tottenham Hotspur over two semi-final legs.

The Magpies have registered five draws and 12 losses in their last 17 total matches against the Merseyside team, who beat Eddie Howe's outfit 2-0 in the league last month.

