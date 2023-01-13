"Will be a tricky game" - Bacary Sagna makes Arsenal prediction ahead of north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has asserted that his erstwhile club are set to complete a rare north London derby double during their Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

The Gunners are currently atop the 2022-23 Premier League standings, 11 points ahead of rivals Spurs with an added game in hand. Both sides are set to lock horns with one another on Sunday (January 15).

Earlier in October, the Emirates Stadium outfit registered a 3-1 victory over Antonio Conte's team. Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, and Granit Xhaka scored for the hosts, while Harry Kane converted a penalty.

Arsenal @Arsenal Enjoy that one, Gooners?



🍿 Watch the action all over again...



Bitesize Highlights | Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Enjoy that one, Gooners?🍿 Watch the action all over again...Bitesize Highlights | Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham 😍 Enjoy that one, Gooners?🍿 Watch the action all over again...📺 Bitesize Highlights | Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham 👇 https://t.co/6YFbJQrGux

Speaking to Midnite, Sagna insisted that Arsenal have a squad strong enough to notch their first away win at Tottenham since 2014. He said:

"Tottenham will be a tricky game because the pressure is on Arsenal because of where they are in the league. Tottenham have dangerous players and the north London derby is a special game, but their rivals have the better squad. Arsenal just need to deal with the pressure. I'm confident they can win the game."

Sharing his thoughts on Mikel Arteta's side, Sagna continued:

"They are the favorites to win the game and will always be the favorites to win the derby. Some respect to Tottenham for the squad and the stadium they've created, but the Gunners have the better prestige and the better quality over their neighbours."

The Gunners are currently on 44 points from 17 matches, five ahead of defending champions and Premier League favorites Manchester City.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Tottenham wins 15 - 𝟐𝟑 wins Arsenal



#TOTARS North London Derby Premier League Head to Head:Tottenham wins15 - 𝟐𝟑wins Arsenal North London Derby Premier League Head to Head: Tottenham wins ⚪️ 15 - 𝟐𝟑 🔴 wins Arsenal #TOTARS https://t.co/H1DdIvAl4y

Bacary Sagna opines on Arsenal's chances of beating Manchester City to the PL title

Speaking to Midnite, Bacary Sagna backed Mikel Arteta to mastermind a Premier League title win despite Manchester City's pressure. He said:

"Arsenal are on their way to winning the Premier League title, with a point gap already and facing Manchester City at home in their first game against each other. City won't be easy, they're a top team, they have a stronger mentality than the Gunners squad."

Predicting a Gunners win against City in February, Sagna added:

"They will beat City at the Emirates if they play the way they did last season, they only lost in the last minute unexpectedly. Both the coaches know each other and will both have a game plan, it will be a very interesting game tactically. I can see Arteta's side having most of the possession and putting pressure on City."

Poll : 0 votes