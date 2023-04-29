Will Vinicius Jr be fit to play in the Copa del Rey final for Real Madrid? Carlo Ancelotti provides injury update after win over Almeria

After a thrilling 4-2 victory against UD Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti addressed concerns regarding the fitness of Vinicius Jr.

The young winger had an exceptional game, securing an assist and winning a penalty, contributing to Los Blancos' dominant win fueled by Karim Benzema's hat-trick.

Despite the victory, Real Madrid face a couple of challenges. Vinicius Jr is set to be suspended for the next La Liga match against Real Sociedad due to an accumulation of cards.

Adding to these concerns, Ancelotti confirmed that Vinicius suffered a knock during the match, resulting in his late-game substitution request.

Addressing the injury, Ancelotti reassured fans, stating (via Madrid Universal):

"Vinicius suffered a hit to his knee, but it is nothing serious. He will be ready for the Copa Del Rey final."

With Luka Modric already ruled out for the final against CA Osasuna on May 6, this update comes as a relief for Real Madrid fans.

The Italian manager is confident that the 22-year-old will be fit for the big game, considering he has ample time to recover since he will not be playing against Sociedad.

Discussing Vinicius' yellow card for protesting a foul against him, Ancelotti remarked:

"The reality is that Vinicius protests, he is always fouled and protests. The reality is that he has 10 yellow cards and his opponents have had far fewer."

Real Madrid secured impressive win over Almeria in La Liga

Real Madrid CF v UD Almeria - LaLiga Santander

Karim Benzema's scintillating first-half hat-trick fueled Real Madrid's bounce-back from their midweek loss to Girona, as they secured a 4-2 victory over Almeria in La Liga on Saturday.

With only six games remaining, the win allowed second-placed Real to reduce Barcelona's lead to eight points, as they climbed to 68 points in the standings.

Madrid began the match with an early advantage, scoring just five minutes into the game when Eder Militao passed the ball to Vinicius Junior, who set up Benzema for the opener. The hosts quickly added a second goal when Rodrygo's skillful back-heel eluded Samu, allowing Benzema to slot the ball into the far corner (17').

Despite sloppy defending by Madrid, which allowed Almeria's Largie Ramazani and Lazaro to come close, Benzema completed his hat-trick by converting a penalty (42'). However, Lazaro's goal came just before halftime (45+1'), giving Almeria a glimmer of hope.

Any chance of an Almeria comeback was dashed within two minutes of the second half, as Rodrygo found ample space to unleash a powerful shot into the top corner.

Almeria managed to score a second goal when substitute Lucas Robertone capitalized on a Toni Kroos mistake, heading in Francisco Portillo's cross (61'). Despite their efforts, Real Madrid emerged victorious with a 4-2 win, keeping their title hopes alive.

