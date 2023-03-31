Will William Saliba play for Arsenal this season? Mikel Arteta issues injury update on the Arsenal defender

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that William Saliba will miss his side's upcoming Premier League clash against Leeds United at the Emirates on Saturday (April 1).

Saliba suffered a back injury in Arsenal's UEFA Europa League loss to Sporting CP earlier this month that got them eliminated from the tournament. The France international has not featured in a game since. He also missed Les Bleus' UEFA EURO qualifier clashes during the international break.

Arteta provided an update on his centre-back's fitness, stating that he is still suffering some discomfort. The Spaniard said in a pre-match press conference (via Football.London):

"He is progressing, unfortunately, he still has some discomfort in his back. We are trying to manage him in the best possible way. Unfortunately he’s not gonna be fit for this game and we’re trying and he’s trying to do everything to feel better and get back training. But not yet."

Arteta then addressed concerns over whether the French defender will return to action for the Gunners with only ten games left to go this campaign. He added:

"Yeah, I am very hopeful and he is as well. Back injuries are a bit tricky and how they evolve with the load that you put in certain areas. He’s very positive and the medical staff are positive about it. Let’s push it every day and see how he copes with that and how the pain develops as well. He’s so willing to be back in the team."

Saliba has registered 33 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this term. He has helped them keep 11 clean sheets in 27 Premier League games and also recorded two goals and one assist.

"It’s a pleasure to play with him" - William Saliba heaps praise on Arsenal teammate

Saliba has lavished praise on in-form Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka. The Frenchman expressed how much he appreciated playing alongside the England winger.

Saliba said (via The Mirror):

"You can say already, he is a very, very good player. Even if he is young, he is already a top, top player. I want and I think he will stay like this because he is a good person, and he is humble. He doesn’t have a big head."

He added:

"He always works, and he is a good guy, he’s always happy. It’s a pleasure to play with him. This club is a family, and we have to keep going like that."

Saka has been an integral attacker for Arsenal, putting on some incredible performances for the Gunners this season. The England international has racked up 12 goals and 10 assists in 28 league appearances.

