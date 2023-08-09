"Will win the Ballon d'Or," "A real gem" - Barcelona fans feel attacker is better than prime Cristiano Ronaldo after stunning Tottenham cameo

Barcelona fans on Twitter have lauded youngster Lamine Yamal for his bright cameo in their pre-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blaugrana welcomed Spurs to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Tuesday, August 8, for their annual Joan Gamper Trophy game. Xavi Hernandez's side came back from a goal down to win the contest 4-2 with three goals after the 80th minute.

Yamal was one of the catalysts of their comeback, assisting their second goal scored by Ferran Torres just moments after replacing Eric Garcia in the 80th minute. He also played a key part in their go-ahead and fourth goals.

This in turn saw him receive plenty of plaudits from fans online, with some even seemingly going overboard with their praise.

One fan wrote on Twitter, much to the chagrin of other users:

"Yamal > prime Ronaldo"

Another tweeted:

"Yamal is a real gem ❤💙. Abde [Ezzalzouli] and Ansu [Fati] should be kept. Eric Garcia and [Sergi] Roberto should be sold to Al Hilal."

Yet another user wrote:

"Yamal will win the Ballon d‘or one day"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Cannon Ball @Cannonball_73 ‍ ‍ @BarcaUniversal If Lamine Yamal Survive Major Injuries in his career , might win multiple Ballon'dor in future, I am not even kidding , Bro is just 16 my good Lord

Yamal has already caught the eye of several pundits and Barcelona fans with his directness and ability to beat players in pre-season. Against Tottenham, he also showed a great eye for finding teammates with an outside-of-the-boot pass for Torres' goal.

The winger, who is only 16, made his debut for the Catalans last season, coming off the bench for the final seven minute of their 4-0 La Liga win over Real Betis. Yamal has also starred for Spain's U17 side, netting eight times and laying out three assists in just 10 matches.

This in turn paved the way for him to make his U19 debut in an international friendly against Germany last year.

Youngsters impress as Barcelona end pre-season with win over Tottenham Hotspur

Xavi Hernandez picked a largely first-choice line-up for Barcelona's Joan Gamper Trophy match against Tottenham Hotspur. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all started the game.

Lewandowski even put the Blaugrana ahead after just three minutes, scoring with a superb volley from Raphinha's cross. However, the hosts struggled to dominate proceedings from there on, allowing Spurs, who were without Harry Kane, to grow into the game.

Oliver Skipp then scored the equalizer in the 24th minute with a well-struck shot before heading home from Ivan Perisic's cross to give his team a 2-1 lead. Barcelona made significant errors in the build-up to both goals.

The Catalans continued to struggle for creativity before Xavi brought on Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Abde Ezzalzouli, Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal.

Yamal assisted Torres for an 81st-minute equalizer before finding him once again with an excellent pass in the 90th minute. The Spaniard released his compatriot Fati, whose clinical finish effectively sealed the game.

Abde added the finishing touches, sweeping home after Lopez, who was found in space out wide by Lamal, delivered a perfect cut-back.