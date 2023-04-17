“Will win the Ballon d'Or one day”, “This isn’t even his final form” – Liverpool fans rave about 23-year-old star after 6-1 win against Leeds

Darwin Nunez has been tipped to win the Ballon d'Or following his performance in Liverpool's 6-1 rout of Leeds United on Monday (April 17).

Jurgen Klopp's side were winless in five games across competitions ahead of their trip to Leeds. They, however, set the record straight with a thumping 6-1 win over the Whites at Elland Road in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota bagged braces, while Cody Gakpo and Nunez netted once. The latter was only on the pitch for less than ten minutes, as Klopp had brought him on as a late substitute.

The Uruguay international went five games without scoring after netting a brace in Liverpool's 7-0 league win against Manchester United last month. He ended his drought with a well-taken goal in the dying minutes of the game, combining well with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool fans were delighted to see Nunez back on the scoresheet and took to Twitter to rave about the striker. One hailed the 23-year-old as a spectacular player and backed him to get better moving forward, tweeting:

"Darwin Nunez is incredible, and this isn’t even his final form."

"Darwin Nunez is incredible, and this isn't even his final form."

Another tipped the former Benfica frontman to win the Ballon d'Or in the future:

"Darwin Nunez will win the Ballon d'Or one day."

"Darwin Nunez will win the Ballon d'or one day."

Here are some more reactions to Nunez's cameo against Leeds:

Scouser Chris @ScouserChrisLFC Darwin Núñez hasn’t been at the

Darwin Núñez hasn't been at the club long, and he's already one of my favourite players.

Barstool Football @StoolFootball



LIVERPOOL SO MUCH MORE FLUID WHEN HE'S ON THE PITCH! AND THAT JURGEN KLÖPP IS WHY YOU START DARWIN NUÑEZ!!!!!

My man bags in the winning goal for Liverpool. Ladies and gentlemen Darwin Nunez 🤝

This narrative Nuñez can't control a ball skshkakskajah I can't do it bro it's just a downright lie

Warriors of Uruguay @UruguayanHeroes Darwin Núñez needed that goal.



Darwin Núñez needed that goal. He has now reached 15 goals for the season - more than any other Uruguayan footballer in Europe during 2022/23.

Nunez has notably had to settle for a place on the bench in the Reds' last two games. However, he will hope that his display against Leeds will earn him a place in the starting lineup against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (April 22).

How has Darwin Nunez fared for Liverpool?

Darwin Nunez caught the eye of Liverpool, as well as several big clubs, with his performances for Benfica between 2020 and 2022. Apart from the Reds, Manchester United were also credited with an interest in signing the striker last summer.

However, the Merseyside-based club emerged victorious in the race to sign Nunez. It's a testament to the striker's talent that Klopp's side forked out an initial sum of €75 million to sign him ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Nunez, though, has had a relatively quiet start to life at Anfield, with Liverpool's woes not helping his cause. He has bagged nine goals and three assists in 24 Premier League appearances.

The Uruguayan has shown glimpses of his quality at Merseyside. Klopp will be optimistic about getting the best out of the striker in due time, while fans hope he becomes a Ballon d'Or winner.

