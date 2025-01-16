"Will win all the Ballon d'Ors he wants to win" - Dani Olmo backs Barcelona teammate to win prestigious award

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo has backed his teammate Lamine Yamal to win the prominent Ballon d’Or award in the future. Yamal is considered one of the most promising young talents in the world at the moment and has played an important role in Barca's resurgent attack this season.

In an interview with sports journalist Adri Contreras, Olmo claimed that Yamal has the potential to win as many Ballons d’Or as he wants. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Lamine Yamal will win all the Ballon d’Ors he wants to win.”

Yamal finished eighth in the 2024 Ballon d'Or rankings after a breakout campaign with Barcelona and Spain last season. He helped La Roja win the European Championships and was named the Young Player of the tournament.

In 24 games this season, Yamal has scored nine goals and registered 13 assists. If he maintains consistency, he has a decent shot at the prestigious award as soon as next season. His chances of winning the award would increase if La Blaugrana win the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles this season.

Olmo has also proven to be a decent signing for Barca since joining them from RB Leipzig for a reported €55 million last summer. The Spaniard has scored six goals and provided three assists in 17 games.

"After his injuries, Ansu Fati hasn't been able to show his 100%" - Hansi Flick on Barcelona winger

La Blaugrana manager Hansi Flick has claimed that left-winger Ansu Fati has not been able to perform as expected since returning from injury. Fati has suffered multiple injury setbacks in the last few seasons.

Flick expressed his disappointment with Fati's situation, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“After his injuries, Ansu Fati hasn't been able to show his 100% and this is sad. I was convinced he would be at his best. I am honest with my players. He needs to work like everyone else.”

Fati was tipped for greatness in the early days of his career at the Camp Nou, but failed to reach those heights due to injuries. He has registered just eight appearances for Barcelona this season.

There has also been speculation around Fati's future at the Camp Nou. La Blaugrana are reportedly open to selling him to create space on their wage bill.

